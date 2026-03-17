An Urgent Message to Members of the U.S. Armed Forces

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript49481206An Urgent Message to Members of the U.S. Armed ForcesElizabeth GlassMar 17, 202649481206ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksElizabeth Glass' SubstackSubscribeAuthorsElizabeth GlassRecent PostsWith illegal immigration and unlawful ICE actions, both liberals and conservatives are being played…Jan 12 • Elizabeth GlassAre Catholic nuns being targeted, and - if so - why? Oct 2, 2025 • Elizabeth GlassRFK to announce cause of the autism epidemicSep 2, 2025 • Elizabeth Glass"Elizabeth Glass goes public on amyloidogenic fibrin clots in her unvaxxed blood."Jul 29, 2025 • Elizabeth GlassWas the C19 Biowarfare Program Genetically Targeted?Apr 24, 2025 • Elizabeth GlassAre American Judges Being Targeted and Murdered? Jan 17, 2025 • Elizabeth Glass