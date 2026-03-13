Elizabeth Glass' Substack

Elizabeth Glass' Substack

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Roger Langille
Mar 14Edited

Yes I think you can say there is.

It's the same gang who did both, doing it.

The same gang that at the WEF meetings declares the world is over populated. That the human population has to be culled by 90%.

Then the one world unelected government that they will run will actually take over.

The Same Gang All With Israeli Flags Raised Hi Above All Others 🇮🇱 .

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svartberg
Mar 14

Simons talk, and warning.

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/simon-roche-on-the-incoming-global-catastrophe-jerm-warfare

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