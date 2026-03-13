“The real trouble with war (modern war) is that it gives no one a chance to kill the right people.” – Ezra Pound

On February 28, 2026, Israel and the U.S. attacked Iran.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a “global pandemic.” [1]

Is there a connection between the attack on Iran and COVID-19?

The unprovoked attack on Iran by Israel and the U.S.:

• was executed during US-Iran peace talks; Iranian leaders met to discuss the negotiations and were killed by an Israeli missile [2].

• killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as his wife, daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law [3].

• included the bombing of an Iranian elementary school, killing 165 girls; an investigation determined the strike was likely “deliberate.” [4]

As of today, the conflict has spread to 14 countries, reports indicate Trump has privately “shown serious interest” in deploying US ground troops to Iran[5], and his press secretary stated that a draft is “...(not) off the table.”[6]

“All wars are bankers’ wars.”

As in WW1 [7]and WW2 [8] the Iran War is being orchestrated by the international banking families [9] and their masonic helpers [10]; both sides are controlled [11].

These international banking families - Epstein claimed to be a Rothschild agent - and their financial takeover of the U.S. government via the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913 is a critical truth hidden from the public. That said, these families have used the U.S. as a pitbull on the world stage for over 100 years.

What are their goals?

1. Depopulation [12]

The Trump/MAGA slogan is “Make America Great Again” not “Make Americans Great Again.” Based on Trump’s willingness to drag the US into a suicidal war with no strategic goal, one has to ask: is the plan to make America great again by un-aliving Americans?

Attack on the family

I would argue mothers, creators of human life, are the primary target of modern warfare.

Traumatized war survivors are easier to digitize and control. Financial

Increased energy costs, inflation, food shortages, social unrest and chaos will create conditions necessary to trigger a financial reset: programmable digital money [13] and all assets on the Blockchain [14], Religious

Scripture = script, a pre-planned, staged event: is this war part of a larger script? A war with Iran is the real-life manifestation of religious prophecies of the three Abrahamic Religions; all three religions believe these end times will bring their respective Messiah, A one-world religion the Talmudic Noahide Laws [15], and government, including court system [16].

COVID-19

Wars and pandemics go hand in hand. At the end of WW1 (1914-1918) the “Spanish Flu” killed 50-100 million, including U.S. soldiers. [17] Were these victims killed by the flu, or the shot? Was the “Spanish Flu” a naturally occurring event – a pandemic – or democide via syringe?



As documented by Robert F. Kennedy during his 2023 Presidential campaign [18] COVID-19 was a genetically targeted bioweapon [19]. The C19 shot was also a bioweapon. COVID-19 was a military operation masquerading as a medical phenomenon [20].

How did COVID-19 help achieve the aforementioned goals?

Depopulation

COVID-19, the C19V, and deadly hospital protocols killed and maimed countless people[21]; in the U.S. virtually no one has been held accountable. The mechanism of harm of COVID and the C19V – weaponized fibrinogen – takes time, often years.[22] War fatalities will effectively obfuscate COVID-related deaths and related criminality[23]. Attack on the family

Sudden deaths, myocarditis, school closures during lockdowns, masked toddlers in daycare, IEPs violated, family estrangements; young people experienced “...high levels of depression, anxiety and loneliness, and report negative impacts of the pandemic on their mental health, wellbeing and functioning.”[24] Financial

During COVID the Fed printed billions of dollars[25] to fund unlawful and deadly C19 measures and mandates, increase inflation, devalue the dollar, help destroy personal wealth, and other financial goals. Religious

Silence is viewed as consent. Mandatory masks and shot mandates were a test of compliance; some have argued these dangerous protocols were Satanic rituals[26]. The CDC[27] and American Academy of Pediatrics[28] recommended the C19V for babies; most Americans remained silent on these sacrificial-Baal-like medical procedures. These unlawful measures also served to help authorities identify their opposition: those who spoke out. The lockdowns, mandatory masks, etc. during COVID were only successful because the public not only complied but many policed others. As we face a draft – note the limited exemptions on the “Selective Service System” website [29] - how will this play out in our communities? Are we looking at a civil war?

In researching this paper, I realized that “Autistic Spectrum Disorder” is not on the list of “exemptions” on the Selective Service System’s website. Is this why the category of “autism” has expanded so much...so the government can include young adults with autism in a draft?

Syringe as an act of war

“Vacc1nes” have always been bioweapons, but when Congress and President Reagan took liability away from manufacturers in 1986 the number of shots given to children dramatically increased [30].

According to a whistleblower at the NIAID/NIH from 1988 to 1991, Mossad - the CIA of Israel - infiltrated the NIAID and NIH [31].

If a nation is being attacked from within, young men are needed to fight. Was the goal of the shot agenda to incapacitate young Americans born after 1986? What better way to control an armed nation than to poison their young?

The C19 shot, also mandated on US soldiers, have caused countless deaths and injuries, yet these crimes remain medically and legally undocumented.

As we slip into WW3, it appears the COVID criminals will go unpunished.

Over four million deaths were caused by the post 9/11 wars [32] and over seven thousand U.S. service members were killed [33]; sadly, veterans and current soldiers now realize they were fighting for the Epsteins of the world.

As over two million U.S. soldiers and countless millions of our sons and daughters [34] via a potential draft face a deadly ground war in Iran, will Americans finally stand up?

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_pandemic

[2] https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/01/us/politics/cia-israel-ayatollah-compound.html

[3] https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15602967/Iran-Ayatollah-Ali-Khamenei-family-killed-airstrikes-trump.html

[4] https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/3/questions-over-minab-girls-school-strike-as-israel-us-deny-involvement

[5] https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-troops-deploy-iran-maga-military-b2933803.html https://centeronconscience.org/ https://www.uua.org/files/documents/washingtonoffice/conscientiousobjectors_brochure.pdf

[6] Fox Interview with Karoline Leavitt, March 8, 2026, https://www.foxnews.com/video/6390586857112

[7] “Viral Video of Elizabeth Glass: “Why H*tler Hated the J*ws” @ Elizabethglass34 on YouTube,

[8] https://paulcraigroberts.org/the-lies-about-world-war-ii/

[9] “Secrets of the Federal Reserve,” Eustace Mullins

[10] “Albert Pike Letter to Mazzini: The Illuminati Plan for 3 World Wars, August 15, 1871, https://ia601900.us.archive.org/16/items/albert-pike-letter-to-mazzini/Albert%20Pike%20Letter%20to%20Mazzini.pdf

[11] https://fortune.com/2026/03/09/iran-new-supreme-leader-mojtaba-khamenei-real-estate-mogul-billionaires-row-villa-dubai-european-hotels/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/irans-leader-gets-locally-made-coronavirus-vaccine-shot-2021-06-25/

[12] For example: See interview of Aaron Russo by Alex Jones

[13] For example, Catherine Fitts on Tucker Carlson, April 26, 2025,

[14] FMI on Blockchain: Alison McDowell’s “Blockchain: Life on the Ledger” on YouTube,

[15] For example: Israeli News Live, Steven and Jana Chat: https://israelinewslive.org/steven-and-jana-chat-noahide-laws/ ; “What are the Noahide Laws, and Why was President Trump’s Doctor Promoting Them?” ElizabethGlass34 on YouTube, May 2022

[16] I am an American Reformed Jew; only a small percentage of Jews study the Talmud, and, in my opinion, few embrace unlawful aspects of the Talmud. “Are U.S. Judges Being Covertly Assassinated to Make Way for Noahide Judges?” Jana S Bennun and Elizabeth Glass, https://substack.com/@elizabethglass1/p-178283707

[17] “Did a Miliary Experimental Vaccine in 1918 Kill 50-100 Million People Blamed as “Spanish Flu”?, Health Impact News, January 2, 2019, Kevin Barry, First Freedoms

[18] “RFK Jr. says COVID may have been ‘ethnically targeted’ to spare Jews, Jon Levine, July 15, 2023, NY Post, https://nypost.com/2023/07/15/rfk-jr-says-covid-was-ethnically-targeted-to-spare-jews/

[19] “Was the C19 Biowarfare Program Genetically Targeted?” Elizabeth Glass, April 23, 2025, Substack, https://substack.com/@elizabethglass1/p-162016046

[20] Katherine Watt documented this on her now archived Substack: https://nypost.com/2023/07/15/rfk-jr-says-covid-was-ethnically-targeted-to-spare-jews/

[21] See, for example: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-hid-data-covid-vaccine-trial-deaths/

[22] “Warning: Global amyloidogenic health disaster, Dr. Kevin McCairn,” interview by Jeanee Rose Andrewartha, Health Alliance Australia, https://healthallianceaustralia.org/webinars/dr-kevin-mccairn-health/

[23] “V’s and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990-2019 and review of the medical literature, Neil Z Miller, June 24, 2021, “...health authorities eliminated ‘prophylactic vaccination’ as an official cause of death...”

[24] “The impact of COVID-19 on youth mental health: A mixed methods survey,” IH Bell et al, Psychiatry Research, March 2023, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0165178123000355

[25] CARES Act, August 25, 2020, https://www.congress.gov/crs_external_products/R/PDF/R46298/R46298.4.pdf

[26] “Makow-V/Mask Signal Acceptance into a Satanic Cult, Henry Makow, January 28, 2022, henrymakow(.)com

[27] “COVID-19 v for children 6 months and older is safe,” CDC, https://www.cdc.gov/covid/communication/vaccines-children-teens.html

[28] “COVID-19 V’s: Safe and Effective in Children Aged 5-11Years,” American Academy of Pediatrics, August 22, https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article/150/2/e2022057314/188024/COVID-19-Vaccines-Safe-and-Effective-in-Children?autologincheck=redirected

[29] https://www.sss.gov/about/return-to-draft/#s3

[30] “What is the 1986 Act?”, Paul Thomas, CHD; “The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, February 19, 2024, nvic dot org

[31] J. Bart Classen, MD, “COVID-19 and Illegal US Bioweapons Activity, an Insider’s Revelations,” Trends in Internal Medicine, 27 September 2022, https://www.scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-and-illegal-us-bioweapons-activity-an-insiders-revelations-2432.pdf FMI on this topic: “Brendan O’Connell on Geopolitics & Empire,” March 10, 2026, https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com/p/brendon-oconnell-pax-silica-multipolarity

[32] “4.5-4.7 million direct and indirect deaths in the post-9/11 Wars, https://costsofwar.watson.brown.edu/costs/human/civilians-killed-displaced

[33] “Over 7,053 U.S. service members died in the post-9/11 wars,” https://costsofwar.watson.brown.edu/costs/human/us-military-veterans-contractors-allies

[34] Proposed bill: “To amend the Military Selective Service Act to allow women to elect to register for the draft,” https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/5392/text?r=4&s=1