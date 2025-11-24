Introduction

Did a medical freedom “hero” doctor become an assassin? If so, what was the motive, and what are the implications for the medical freedom movement?

I created a video “Medical Freedom Hero, or Cold-Blooded Murderer?” about this crime, treating it like a “documentary-meets-legal-affidavit” to prove key points.

By request, the following is a transcript of the video with commentary and supplemental information.

First, what exactly IS a “medical freedom” doctor? A medical freedom doctor is simply a doctor opposed to forced medical procedures, including vaccine mandates.

When COVID-19 emerged as a global phenomenon in 2020 most Americans believed what they were told and complied. However, a sizable percentage of the population balked and sought out doctors who questioned lockdowns, masks, the COVID-19 vaccine, and other measures.

As thirty-third degree Freemason Albert Pike allegedly said: “Whenever the people need a hero, we shall supply him.” Just as physicians Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx were positioned to console a traumatized, incarcerated populace, certain medical professionals gained prominence for questioning the “pandemic” and emerged to “lead” the opposition to vaccine mandates.

As a NYC-based medical freedom activist - the two youngest of my four children were kicked out of school on June 13, 2019, due to the Repeal of the Religious Exemption S2994/A2371 aka the forced vaccination law - and grassroots political candidate (I challenged the sponsor of S2994 in 2020) many of us opposed forced vaccination prior to COVID-19.

While most “vax truth” doctors were well-established pre-COVID, many were not: one of my activist friends asked: “Where did all these new ‘medical freedom’ doctors come from?”

Of course, people can decide to become activists whenever they want, but many doctors seemed to magically appear and be given a platform in 2020.

Fast forward to 2025: with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services by President Donald Trump, as well as the tsunami of death and chronic illness, there has arguably been an awakening by the public.

An unpleasant truth: the expression “medical freedom” is an inaccurate phrase. The development, creation, distribution, and administration of vaccines is not a medical endeavor but a military action...vaccines are bioweapons. Documenting this requires but a few minutes of research by reading the ingredients and side effects on the PDF of a vaccine insert on the FDA website.

Another unpleasant truth: government officials and medical authorities still view shots as beneficial. In New York 72 doses of 16 shots are mandated for children to attend school. While not overtly stated, parents who refuse shots - mothers and fathers who do not “fall in line” - are considered a danger to society.

If you are a parent who allowed medical professionals to vaccinate your minor child: should you be angry at yourself or the vaccine agenda?

A related question: who exactly IS behind the vaccine agenda?

In the post-COVID-19 era, many may conclude: “Shots are bad and pro-vaccine doctors are compromised; therefore, all anti-vaccine doctors are good and not compromised.” Is this logical argument necessarily true?

What if a prominent medical freedom doctor IS an assassin? Assassins have to eat, get their hair done…who is paying their bills? Is it possible a “hero” that is allegedly “Exposing Big Pharma” could be a covert agent of the forces behind “Big Pharma”?

If so, is it possible that understanding such a crime and the motive might shed light on the source of nearly everything that is wrong in the world today?

A link to the video can be found here and and here: Dr. James Hill’s “Did a medical freedom doctor become an assassin? (this post contains a summary of the autopsy findings).

This post includes:

1) time stamps,

2) transcript,

3) my comments and a description of the images, and

4) important links (at the end).

Medical Freedom Hero, or Cold-Blooded Assassin?

00:00 - 00:53

“Did a well-known anti-vax doctor commit cold-blooded murder, or was it medical malpractice?

On December 23, 2021, Stefan Suto father of activist Jana Bennun - died after receiving a “harmful injection” by Dr. Carrie Madej, a well-known doctor in the medical freedom movement. Jana Bennun and her husband Steven Bennun were seriously injured by Madej’s treatment.

The court determined that Dr. Madej** acted recklessly in injecting Mr. Suto with a fatal dose of hydrogen peroxide. His death was ruled a homicide by forensic examiner Dr. Daniel Shultz. Despite the courts determination Madej - who gave up her medical license - has been “fleeing from town to town.”

You might be wondering: “Liz, why are you covering this case? I’m not going to see this doctor; she’s not a danger to me.”

The reason is because - in my opinion - the motive for this crime impacts every person on earth.”

(Comment/images:

The images here are of the litigants in the case: Steven and Jana Bennun, Jana’s father Stefan Suto, as well as Carrie Madej. Included are screenshots of relevant legal documents and the autopsy report.

This video is part documentary, part legal affidavit: the images are presented to document and prove what is being stated. Pause the video as necessary to view a given image.

** “Dr. Carrie Madej ordered to pay $1.3M for negligence and wrongful death,” Ramon Tomey, 2 July 2025, newstarget dot com: “A Tennessee court ruled in favor to the family of Stefan Suto...”)

00:54 – 1:07

“Normally I would cover this story exactly as a journalist would. However, because I know these people and/or have ties to them and I am also a well-known person in the medical freedom movement I’m telling this as a story and statement of facts as I know them.”

(Comment/image:

In the video are images of Carrie Madej with Kevin Jenkins, and the author with Kevin Jenkins. Mr. Jenkins is a respected medical freedom activist.

There are pictures of me in a group “Health Freedom for Humanity” (HFfH). I was a founding member of HFfH yet was not invited to their first national meeting in October of 2021. Madej attended this event.

From my Instagram page @ glass_for_sovereignty is a HFfH meme of me with the quote: “I stand for truth, transparency, and replacing a failed and corrupt government with one controlled by the people.” Elizabeth Glass)

1:08 – 1:22

“First, Steven and Jana Bennun are the couple behind Israeli News Live. With 400,000 followers on YouTube their videos have been seen by countless millions around the world.

Israeli News Live “…examine(s) world headlines and their relevancy to Biblical Prophecy.”

(Comment/image:

Israeli News Live (INL) on YouTube; 82 million views on YouTube alone, plus website israelinewslive(.)org) and other platforms. Videos of interviews with Jana Bennun have gone viral on various social media platforms.)

1:23 – 1:27

“Steven and I have a similar religious background: we’re both assimilated Jews: he had a Bar Mitzvah; I had a Bat Mitzvah.”

(Comment/image:

Jewish assimilation refers to the social integration of Jews in their surrounding culture. Assimilated Jews are a part of their surrounding culture, while Orthodox Jews have a greater degree of segregation from the surrounding non-Jewish culture.

A Bar Mitzvah is a ceremony wherein a 13-year-old boy reads from the Torah and is viewed as an adult in the Jewish faith; a Bat Mitzvah is a ceremony for 13-year-old girls.

Steven later commented that his family was secular. I was raised by an atheist Jewish father and close to my deeply religious paternal grandparents.)

1:28 – 1:34

“In the past Steven Bennun was a member of Chabad for 20 years; I attended a few Chabad events in the 1990’s (I am in my 50’s).”

(Comment/image:

Chabad-Lubavitch sect of Orthodox Judaism was founded by Rabbi Schneerson. President Trump, Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, Putin, and Netanyahu are Chabad members.

As discussed later in the video. Steven was a long-time member of Chabad but later became a Chabad whistleblower.)

1:34 – 1:35

“(Steven) became a devout Christian, and like most Christians in America he was a Zionist.”

(Comment/image:

“Zionism is an international movement devoted to the establishment of a Jewish national or religious state…in the historic district of Palestine.” (Merriam Webster).

A Christian Zionist is “…a political and religious ideology that…espouses the return of the Jewish people to the Holy Land…and the second coming of Jesus Christ.” Christian Zionists support a Jewish national homeland (Wikipedia).

At my Reform Synagogue Temple Beth El in Huntington, NY where I attended Hebrew School in the 1970’s and 80’s: my takeaway was that Israel was a blissful, Nazi-free utopia surrounded by hostile and cranky Arabs.

In my opinion, my Hebrew School did not teach the true history of Israel or the goals of Zionism.

1:36 - 2:57

“Jana was born in Slovakia, moved to the US for college, became a piano teacher, met and married Steven and later joined him on Israeli News Live.

They pledged to love for Israel so with their large social media following they went to live there.”

(Here, Jana describes how the couple went from devoted pro-Zionist Christians to anti-Zionist Christians activists…)

“…Because we wanted to know their traditions you know 613 laws, we wanted to know about them so me being this bookworm I am I started to read everything I wanted to know everything, but we wanted to learn what their Talmud teaches, what their Zohar teaches right? We were open at the time. But then you know that they are in blindness that they are doing something wrong, right? And it took us a journey to get to where we are now.

We had amazing times we had love for the Jewish people we both discussed bible through Scofield lens, we were on that same tune, and the friendships we made were amazing.

So, when Steven and I started to see things and as we saw more and more and more and started to look into Christ and New Testament and how it goes with the old, with the Talmud and all these Jews, and Israel as a political nation, things started to unravel, and we came to a point where we could not in a good heart and conscience continue.”

(Comment/image:

Israeli News Live YouTube video “From Zionism to True Christianity: Steven & Jana Ben-Nun’s Spiritual Journey”)

2:58 - 3:19

“Another quote from Jana: ‘Religion can brainwash you to such a point that you are doing wrong in the name of God.’

Steven and Jana Bennun did a full reversal and transformed their sizable platform into a megaphone awakening millions around the world- particularly in Isreal - to unlawful Talmudic law and the goals of Zionism.”

(Comments/Images:

Here, there are screenshots from the video:

1. “My grandfather was murdered, and authorities are covering it up...” YT video by Ethan Suto, grandson of Stefan Suto; a clip of Ethan speaking appears later in the video.

2. “Steven and Jana Chat: Noahide Laws” from israelinewslive(.)org,

3. “Jana Bennun: Dr. Lorraine Day – The Noahide Laws”

4. Meme: “Behead Everyone Who Disagrees with You”

5. Cover of “The Curse of Canaan: A Demonology of History” by Eustace Mullins.

As described later in the video, we did not study the Talmud in Hebrew School, and only a small percentage of Jews study the 2,711-page collection of books containing Satanic laws pertaining to non-Jews, as well as Jewish women and children.

Eustace Mullins was a WW2 veteran and researcher. His Wikipedia page labels him an antisemitic white supremacist, but do not question the accuracy of his many books. Mullins and his family - targeted by the FBI for 33 years - later testified that both of his parents and one of his siblings were killed in relation to this harassment.

3:20 – 3:28

“After the fake pandemic hit in March of 2020 (Steven and Jana) reported something interesting to me: they were inundated with requests from anti-vax doctors who wanted to be on their show.”

(Comments/images:

Here are Images of INL interviewing Dr. Thorp and Dr. Viglione; both physicians have evaded charges for their participation in the death of Jana’s father.

Why did so many anti-vax doctors request to be on their show?

There are also images of tweets from Dr. Sherri Tenpenny. Dr. Tenpenny and Dr. Madej are two of the five doctors on “The 5 Docs.” The other two are Dr. Larry Palevsky, an excellent pediatrician who I know personally, Dr. Christiane Northrup, and Dr. Lee Merritt.

Included is a text from former INL guest Dr. Tenpenny written to Steve in the aftermath of the attack on the family:

‘no one and nothing can replace your father-in-law or repair what Jana has gone through. You too. I’ll help navigate this in any way for all concerned. I can talk to Carrie directly if you’d like me to. I’m super concerned about our event. if this fails comma our company will close period that’s not your concern, but I want to remain transparent with you and all involved.

It will be what it will be... but is there anything I can do for you and Jana in the meantime? I’m really disturbed by this it’s one thing for this to just be a malpractice case; It’s something else if it’s murder - and even more so, when the case involved is someone you know and call a friend.’

Tenpenny later ghosted the couple.)

3:29 – 3:47

“The couple briefly met Carrie Madej at a busy Florida freedom rally in 2020. Their first in-person interview happened in January 2021.

“Good evening. I’m Jana Bennun with Israeli News Live and I’m here with Dr. Carrie Madej in Georgia. Welcome to Georgia.”

Madej: “Great to see you, Jana; always wonderful to talk with you.”

(Comments/Images:

This clip is from an online video: “Future Effects of Those Vaccinated for COVID – Dr. Carrie Madej, INL on brandnewtube)

3:48

That same month Carrie Madej and I both spoke at the same event.

The reason I was speaking at the event: in June of 2019 the two youngest of my four children were kicked out of school due to the Repeal of the Religious Exemption; otherwise known as the forced vaccination law in NYS.

So, I became an activist.

At protests I found out that they were giving deadly shots to kids at school without parental knowledge or consent.

So, I became a grassroots political candidate: Robert Kennedy, CHD, Rob Schneider, Gary Null supported the campaign.

The person I was running against was the sponsor of the forced vaccination law.

When the fake pandemic hit in March of 2020 instead of campaigning for office volunteers and I effectively went out and hit the streets to warn people about the COVID vaccine.

(Comments/Images:

All images in this section are related to the events and individuals mentioned and included for documentation.



“New York Ends Religious Exemptions for Required Vaccines,” June 13, 2019, Bobby Allyn, AP, updated at 4:33 PM.

“Vaccine Choice Rally in Union Square, NYC” Gary Null, YouTube, 2019; image of me and other protesters.

Image of me and nine other activists holding signs at an event where NYS Senator Brad Hoylman had been speaking: “Vote Hoylman Out” “We the People vs Vaccine Extremist Hoylman” “STD Vax Without Parental Consent? No!” “No Forced HPV Vax for Kids; Vote Hoylman Out” “No HPV & Flu Shot Mandates; Vote Hoylman Out”

“Bronx mother claims school gave HPV vaccine to son without permission” News 12; this image has been scrubbed from the internet. I wrote on the image: “HPV VAX AT SCHOOL W/O PARENTAL KNOWLEDGE OR CONSENT...COVID VAX NEXT?

Image from booklet on the HPV shot: “Self-Consent” 10 NYCRR 23.4(5) permitting healthcare providers to administer the HPV shot without the parent’s permission.

Image of the booklet “NYS HPV Vaccination Guide for School-Based Health Centers and image of the HPV shot Gardasil package insert that lists “Death” as a side effect.

Image of 2020 Glass for Senate poster: “Liz Glass Your Democratic candidate for New York Senate District 27. Our freedoms are under attack. Vote for Liz Glass on June 23rd, 2020, because we are stronger together.

Liz Glass supports keeping schools open, pro-choice on medical procedures, against Orwellian contact tracing, stands with NYCHA tenants, working to heal New York City, supports peaceful protesting.

My opponent wants to close schools and make virtual learning permanent, wants to force COVID vaccine on All New Yorkers, supports contact tracing, NYCHA tenants call him ‘Enemy of the people,’ doing nothing to heal tensions in a divided city.

Image of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and me in February 2020

Tweet from Rob Schneider: “Hey, New Yorkers! I support Liz Glass! I hope YOU will too. She represents moms and kids and working families!” July 23, 2020.

“The Gary Null Show – Elizabeth Glass – NY Senate campaign to challenge...”, The Progressive Radio Network.

“Incumbent Brad Hoylman is being opposed by Liz Glass in the June 23 Democratic primary election for state Senate” The Village Sun, May 27, 2020 (article scrubbed from the internet)

“Hands Off NYCHA (NYC Housing Authority) described me and Lindsay Boylan as “Leaders Fighting to Fully-Fund NYCHA”

“Who Director-General’s opening remarks at the media briefing on COVID-19,” 11 March 2020.

Images of me and my neighbors while I was running for office.)

4:32

So that’s why I was invited to speak at that event (speaking to the Orthodox Jewish community) in Brooklyn.

(Comments/Images:

“Healthy Body, Healthy Mind, Healthy Soul, with Dr. Zev Zelenko and additional guest speakers. An urgent meeting for Anash: Alternative approaches to physical and emotional Wellness during the COVID crisis, Monday, January 4th, 7:00 PM.)



4:35

As a Jew from a pro-Zionist family, it was an honor to be asked to speak by a Chabad rabbi to the Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn.

All the speakers, including Dr. Carrie Madej and Dr. Vladmir Zelenko – who allegedly treated President Trump for Corona virus - warned about the dangers of the COVID vaccine, which had just been released.

(Comments/images:

Video of me speaking at the January 4, 2021, event in Brooklyn.

Images of my family: including my paternal grandparents. One picture of me: at 13 over a cake “At my Bat Mitzvah with my grandparents; my grandma was president of her Hadassah chapter in Queens.” Hadassah is the Women’s Zionist Organization of America.

Images of the speakers at the event in Brooklyn, including Dr. Vladmir (Zev) Zelenko and Dr. Carrie Madej.

There is also a screenshot of a letter from Dr. Vladmir Zelenko dated March 23, 2020, to the Israel Ministry of Health, cc-ing President Trump regarding alternative treatment for coronavirus.)

4:54

Before 2020, I had assumed that the pharmaceutical industry were the “bad guys” behind the vaccine agenda.

(Comments/images:

Here I am in a 2019 Newsday video “New Yorkers react to state immunization requirements” with a screenshot of me holding a sign “Vaccines Can Cause Permanent Injury and Death. NY State Just Made Them Mandatory” and talking to strangers in Columbus Circle.)

5:00

When an activist told me in 2019 about the plans to vax the whole world, my response to this person was ‘Oh, that’s crazy talk.’

But then in March of 2020 there was a ‘virus’ created in order to “vax the whole world.”

Eight billion people on lockdown, masked, and pressured to inject mystery ingredients?

I was like ‘What is going on?’”

(Comments/images:

Article from the World Health Organization “WHO Director-General’s opening remarks at the media briefing on COVID-19” on 11 March 2020. The line “In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climb even higher.” I commented “How were WHO officials able to predict this?”)

5:20

So, like many Americans, during the lockdowns I did quite a bit of research.

(Comments/Images:

Footage here is from the Eugenics Records Lab at Cold Spring Harbor Lab on Long Island)

5:25

My friend told me that the vaccine agenda was part of a plan to create a New World Order: one world government, currency, religion, miliary, and court system designed to depopulate and enslave humanity and that it was a ZIONIST New World Order.

After I spoke at Chabad, this friend also told me what was in the Talmud, and about the Noahide Laws. This friend basically told me that the Talmud was Satanic, and I did not believe this friend at all.

(Comments/images:

The image here is of Trump surrounded by Chabad members - five on each side, standing over Trump’s desk - “President Donald Trump Signing Noahide Laws Surrounded by Ultra-Orthodox Rabbis of Chabad Lubavitch.”

5:50

So, in an effort to prove this friend wrong I studied many online educators including Steven and Jana Bennun.

So exactly as Steven and Jana had to come to terms with certain unsettling truths, I had to do the same thing.

Jana described it as ‘going on a journey.’ I think of it as ‘un-brainwashing myself.’”

(Comments/Images:

Image of the article on israelinewslive(.)org: “The Threat of Newly Formed Right-Wing Israeli Government – A Warning to Christians” by Jana Bennun. “This article is an open letter to American Christian leaders who support the state of Israel, and it is a call to a serious contemplation...)

Image of meme: “In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” George Orwell

On a personal note: coming to terms with the truth about Zionism and the Talmud so late in life was a heartbreaking process. Judaism - the traditions, the food, the culture - is part of who I am.

6:07

After the campaign, I stayed in activism only because they were targeting pregnant women and children for the COVID vaccine without giving pregnant women and parents information (about the shot).

(Comments/Images:

“Pregnant Women May Receive Covid Vaccines Safely, W.H.O. Says,” January 29, 2021, NY Times.

“Dr. Fauci Says Covid Vaccine Trials on Pregnant Women and Young Kids Could Begin in January,” December 11, 2020, CNBC

Images of me and other activists at a “Pre-Vacation Vaccination” carnival in the Bronx in June 2021; I am holding a sign “KIDS: SAY NO to DEADLY C-19 SHOT.”

Also, my tweet: ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) voted 15 to 0 to add C19 shot to the childhood immunization schedule; the CDC will set the official schedule by February 2023 based on these recommendations. Screenshot of my viral video of children allegedly killed or injured by the COVID-19 vaccine.

Given what this means - see video (I created a viral video comprised of children presumably killed or injured by the COVID-19 vaccine) - we cannot let this happen.” It happened. )

6:18

Dr. Vladmir Zelenko was one of the few doctors speaking out against the vaccine for pregnant women and children, so I shared some of his posts.

(Comments/Images:

Two posts I did about Dr. Zelenko, including “Pregnant Women in First Trimester, post-Rona jab” and “Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Treated President Trump for the Rona.” The post was marked “partly false information. Reviewed by independent fact checkers.”)

6:23

Meanwhile in Tennessee - here there is an image of Madej, Mr. Suto, and Jana in Jana’s kitchen in Sunbright, TN - Steven and Jana were also warning the public about the dangers of the COVID vaccine by interviewing anti-vax doctors, including Madej.

In the process, they became friends. I am not going to comment on how that friendship evolved because you develop friendships with people with the understanding that they’re not going to try to kill you.”

6:39

There were two Florida MD’s involved with this case. Dr. Thorp and Dr. Viglione. For purposes of brevity, I will not discuss; a summary is here:

“Florida MDs James Thorp and Deborah Viglione continued treatment of Jana Bennun’s father Stefan Suto in Florida by continuing Dr. Carrie Madej’s deadly protocol (initiated 5 December 2021) and added a second treatment. Mr. Suto – who had been in good health – continued to decline and died on 23 December 2021. His death was ruled a homicide by forensic examiner Dr. Daniel Schultz. For more information and to support the family in their fight for justice: follow Ethan Suto, Stefan Suto’s grandson, on YouTube, JusticeforStefanSuto(.)org and Israeli News Live (dot org and YT).

However, I will comment on this at the end of the video.

(Comments/Images:

Here are screenshots of their social media: Thorp on Twitter: @ jathorpmfm and Viglione on LinkedIn.)

6:47

“Here are images from Zoom interviews (of Jana interviewing Carrie Madej): October 2020 and December 2020. Note the image in the background: it kind of looks like a spider’s web.

Here is Carrie Madej’s Instagram post from December 23, 2021, the day Mr. Suto died: it’s the image of a body that somewhat resembles Mr. Suto (he was slim and in good health) trapped in a spider’s web with the number 21 on it.

21 ml was the dose of the poison that killed Mr. Suto.

(Comments/images:

The image of Madej’s December 23, 2021 Instagram post is here. As described by Dr. James Hill in his Substack: Why administer an odd number “21” - why not 20 or 25? - to three different people who are different weights?

There are screenshots of the court records:

2. On or about December 5th 2021 Mr. Stefan Suto was located at his home in Morgan County, Tennessee. He was feeling ill and had a fever. Steven Bennun and Jana Sutoova Bennun were ill with no fever.

3. On or about December 5th 2021 Carrie Madej insisted that she come to the house and administer treatment.

4. On or about December 5th 2021 Carrie Madej entered the residence and directly administered treatment without any medica l history medical treatment lab results and failed to take a medical history on any patient.

5 on or about December 5th midday directly administered to Stefan Suto a solution of 21 mil of 3% hydrogen peroxide and .5 ML of distilled water that was placed in a nebulizer to create and inhaled mist;

6. On or about December 5th 2021 Carrie Madej directly administered to Stefan Suto Steven Bennun and Yana Sutoova Bennun and intravenous injection OF500ML of D5NS with 21ML of 3% hydrogen peroxide

7. Immediately after treatment, Mr. Stefan Suto started to react adversely and experienced a rapid decline in health

8. Steven Bennun and Jana Sutoova Bennun informed Carrie Madej that Stefan Suto’s health was rapidly declining and requested for the for their medical treatment Carrie Madej refused.

9. Stephan Suto passed away on December 23rd 2021. Steven Bennun and Jana Sutoova Bennun continue to suffer from the side effects of the harmful injections they received on December 5, 2021.



Also noted by Dr. Hill on his Substack “Medical Freedom Doctor or Assassin?”: “21” in numerology is associated with assassination. Specifically: 21 is the Noachide (Noahide) or assassin level of Freemasonry.

Many are unaware of the role Freemasons and other secret societies play in American history and current events. It is out of the scope of this paper, but this ignorance unfortunately means most do not understand the mechanisms of world power and control.

Image of Steven Bennun interviewing Madej: there are books in the background (no web-like ropes).

Image of Mr. Suto’s obituary: “Stefan Suto was born July 8, 1941 to Julius Suto and Barbara Barnova. Mr. Suto was educated with a Bachelor’s degree in Aviation Engineering and Served as an Officer in the Czechoslovakian military...)

7:10

Steven Bennun (in a noticeably weak voice) posted this on social media the day before the assault: “My wife is very, very sick so please keep her in your prayers, my father-in-law, just the whole family…very, very sick.”

Jana reported to me that the whole family had never been sick– all at the same time – like that before.

(Comment/image:

Was the family poisoned?

Image of calendar: “Dr. Carrie Madej administered deadly treatment at the Bennun home in TN on 5 Dec 2021”; “Mr. Stefan Suto died on 23 Dec 2021.”

7:26

The treatment Dr. Madej administered to Jana Bennun nearly killed her. Her husband was less seriously injured and recorded this two days after his father-in-law died (on Christmas 2021; the YouTube video is entitled “Under Attack”):

“The battle that we have fought in our family now has been an attack of the enemy against us from the very beginning. As Paul said: “We don’t wrestle against flesh and blood, but we wrestle against principalities, against spiritual wickedness…of this world.”

At the time I knew little about the family; I had assumed they lived in Israel.

When I found out they lived in the states, I was curious about what had happened.

(Here are Images of maps of the given locations.)

7:58

January 2023 (a year after the attack) Jana starts her own Odysee channel (odysee.com @ israelinewslive / Jana)

Jana: “And I’m announcing my comeback to the ministry after tragedy that happened in December 2021.”

Here is Jana and Steven before the assault:

Jana and Steven are discussing an important international issue: “Russia…China…”)

(Comments/images:

The point here is to show the impact the assault had on Jana’s health.)

8:19

In the aftermath of Mr. Suto’s death, most people in the medical freedom movement either ghosted them or told them to “be quiet” (about the assault) and THEN ghosted them.

Apparently, it would hurt the freedom movement if one of the medical freedom heroes was outed as an alleged assassin.

I met Jana because she mentioned me in one of her videos.

Jana speaking: “In the video above, Elizabeth Glass Telegram “Stop Health Passports.”

(Comments/Images:

“When Medical Heroes Betray…Pt 1,” August 6, 2023)

8:42

Jana and I met through a very nice man, Dr. James Hill who is on Substack (hillmd) and Twitter (jhillmd).

(Comments/images:

Images of Dr. Hills Substack and Twitter, as well as my tweet about the Bart Classen article and their interview “Exposing the Lies Inside the Med-Freedom Movement” on the Israeli News Live Odysee channel)

8:47

So, to repeat: after I was asked by a Chabad rabbi to speak to the Orthodox Jewish Community about the COVID vaccine, my friend told me that not only was the Talmud Satanic, but that Chabad was a death cult.

And I said “Oh, I don’t believe that; those people are so nice.”

(Comments/images:

Again, I had had experiences with Chabad in the 90’s and as a speaker in 2021. At this part of the video, I share images from Chabad.org: “What is the Talmud? Definition and Comprehensive Guide. How, when, and why were the Mishnah and Talmud written?”

“What Does Talmud Mean?”

Talmud is Hebrew for “learning.” Orthodox Jewish men devote their lives to studying and mastering the Talmud.

“Is Talmud the Same as Torah?”

“...in its narrowest sense, Torah refers to the Five Books of Moses, while Talmud contains rabbinic commentaries, traditions and laws couched in the Torah’s infinite wisdom. However the term Torah is often used to describe all of Jewish scholarship, which includes the Talmud.”

Headline: “Netanyahu Promises Talmud Will Be Israeli Law” (May 9, 2014) “Netanyahu tells Likud hareidi leader Hebrew calendar will be official calendar of state in new Basic Law, Jewish law basis of legal system.”

As evidenced by the international lockdowns of 2020, a central power does control the world…who and what is that power? Who possesses this control?)

9:01

The other speakers included Dr. Larry Palevsky, who I know personally, Dr. Carrie Madej, and Dr. Vladmir Zelenko. As mentioned, I shared some of his posts; he allegedly treated President Trump for coronavirus.

(Comment/image:

In this section, I re-share my posts featuring Dr. Zelenko. He went to medical school at SUNY Buffalo, where went to undergrad.)

9:13

So, you can imagine how I felt seeing Zelenko going on multiple platforms promoting the Talmudic Noahide Laws.

(Comments/Images:

Images of Dr. Zelenko on Mel K, Dr. Drew, two other interviews…

Zelenko on “Ask Dr. Drew”: “Dr. Vladimir Zelenko 2022 Update: “We Could Have Ended COVID Long Ago...” That Noah was given seven laws…”)

9:20

Zelenko: “And so all these demonic forces, we have to categorize them we have to understand what they are because it is going to fall upon us to decapitate them.”

(Comments/Images:

“What are the Noahide Laws and Why was President Trump’s Doctor Promoting Them?” from Elizabeth Glass (me) on YouTube.)

The Noahide Laws were signed into US Federal Law in 1991. According to the Noahide Laws, non-Jews will be executed via decapitation for violating these laws.

Image of a meme I did about the Noahide Laws, and screenshots of Dr. James Hill’s articles on Substack: “Dr. Zelenko claims you must choose either Covid tyranny or Noahide laws, April 23, 2022, and “Dr. Zelenko advocates deadly religious laws, part 2, May 15, 2022.)



9:42

“Here is a screenshot of the federal law, and – no – it doesn’t say anything about “decapitation” but here is the problem: last line: the day should be observed “...with appropriate ceremonies and activities.”

As I’ve said before: laws are meant to be VERY specific. When laws are vague like this, it is dangerous because this law can literally be interpreted in ANY way.

Is “decapitation” an “activity”? Yes, it is.

Proof can be found in the small print on the Chabad(.)org website as documented here.

(Comments/images:

Here are screenshots of H.J. Res 104 – To designate March 26, 1991, as “Education Day, U.S.A. on Congress(.)gov.

Also, from Chabad(.)org: “The 7 Noahide Laws: Universal Morality; What are the 7 Noahide Laws? The 7 Noahide Laws are rules that all of us must keep regardless of who we are or from where we come. Rule Number One: Acknowledge that there is a single G-d…”

Stating there are “7 Noahide Laws” is factually incorrect: there are many sub-laws; additionally, the law can be interpreted in any way a given Rabbi or other Noahide Judge cares to interpret the law.

In the video, I do a search on Chabad dot org for the words: “decapitate” and “noahide” to document the law does indeed call for decapitation for Noahide Law violators.)

10:07

In sharing his posts, I had found I aligned myself with someone promoting deadly religious laws.

(Comments/images:

Here an unfunny meme I created: “If it’s a LAW, it’s NOT a conspiracy theory.”

Here are images of Chabad rabbis standing over presidents signing the law. Exception: Chabad rabbis stand NEXT TO Obama, not over him.)

10:14

So, in May of 2022 I created the video “What are the Noahide Laws, and Why is President Trump’s Physician Promoting Them?” documenting my opposition to these laws. Doing so necessitated explaining what the Noahide Laws are.

Normally I would include that video here, but it is ten minutes long.

But Dr. James Hill shared that video, and then Jana saw it…that’s how we met.

(Comments/images:

I probably should have included the 10-minute video “What are the Noahide Laws, and Why is President Trump’s Doctor Promoting Them?” @ Elizabethglass34 on YouTube

in THIS video but did not. In lieu of that, I include screenshots for viewers to do their own research:

Interview by Adam Green of Know More News with Vincent Bruno of stopnoahidelaw(.)blogspot(.)com,

Spingola(.)com “Now the Government Can Legally Kill Christians” by Bill Dannemeyer, husband of Dr. Lorraine Day, US Congressman when the laws were signed into law.

Henry Makow (who lost relatives in the Holocaust): “Rev. Ted Pike & Wife Battle Satanic Forces.” The couple dedicated their lives to exposing these laws and fighting Antisemitism laws.

“Dr. Zelenko advocates deadly religious laws, part 2” James Hill MD’s Substack post.

“When Medical Heroes Betray…Part 1” Israeli News Live on Odysee.)

10:34

“When your friend tries to kill you, it makes you very worried about developing friendships, so I said to Jana ‘I’ll be your friend.’

She is very nice, and Steven is, too, but that’s not the reason I’m making this video.

(Comments/Images:

Image of meme: Mother and baby - US gov and Israeli gov - playing in pool; child – Palestinians - is drowning; corpse at bottom of pool: “The Truth About Zionism.”)

10:43

There are many reasons, but I will include the three most important here:

1) PART 1: Document what happened and support the family in their fight for justice (00:00 to 12:31),

2) PART 2: Analyze the potential motive of the crime (@ 12:32), and

3) PART 3: Discuss the medical freedom movement in the context of this crime (@ 18:25)

(Comments/Images:

1) “My grandfather was murdered, and authorities are covering it up...” Ethan Suto, YouTube.

2) “Exposing Noahide Laws,” by Israeli News Live.

3) Images of Madej with leaders in the “Medical Freedom” movement.

Image: “That moment you realize nearly every social media ‘truther’…is lying about ‘our greatest ally’.” This meme reflects my observation that a disproportionately large number of prominent vax truthers were/are Zionists.)

11:00

Here is Mr. Suto’s grandson Ethan Suto:

“My grandfather was murdered, and authorities are covering it up…” (Ethan Suto on YT):

“My grandfather was murdered by three doctors and authorities in the states of TN and FL despite the overwhelming evidence not only don’t care but have also implied heavily that my grandfather and us as his family all deserved what happened to us.

Prosecutors proceeded to literally admit that the Georgia physician (Carrie Madej) was criminally guilty and then proceeded to do the following: A) lie about the statute of limitations, and B) twisting the facts of the case, and C) literally say that the reason that they are not prosecuting the doctor for the crime is because my stepfather is purportedly a flat earther.’

Ethan’s testimony is powerful. Please consider following him on YouTube.”

(Comments/Images:

My video relates to potentially WHY the crime happened; for a detailed analysis of WHAT happened, please follow Ethan Suto, read Dr. Hill’s Substack post, and/or read Steven and Jana Bennun’s posts on the topic; links at the end of this post.)

11:42

The couple first met Madej in 2020 (near) Orlando, Florida where they lived at the time.

(Comments/Images:

Map of Florida and this written on it:

The conference where Steven and Jana Bennun met Dr. Carrie Madej. I have since learned the event was the “Unity Rally for Medical Freedom” at the Oasis on the River in Sanford, Fl on October 25, 2020. Steven and Jana were not guest speakers just attendees (they were curious about C19). Jana briefly interviewed Madej at the conference. The couple had been unaware that the event was organized by a couple who were members of Chabad.

The Bennun family are victims but let this be a cautionary tale: paranoia is unhelpful but be wary of who you “run into” at protests, rallies, public events, etc. There are many infiltrators at these events.)

11:47

They were not aware beforehand, but when they got there (to the event) they found out that the event was sponsored by a couple who were members of Chabad.

I tried to find information about this event online, but couldn’t find anything, so I thought I’d look up the local Chabad but look how many there are…

(Comments/images:

From Wikipedia: “Chabad, also known as Lubavitch, Habad and Chabad-Lubavitch, is a dynasty in Hassidic Judaism. Belonging to the Haredi (Ultra-Orthodox) branch of Orthodox Judaism, it is one of the world’s best known Hasidic movements, as well as one of the largest Jewish religious organizations. Unlike most Haredi groups, which are self-segregating, Chabad mainly operates in the wider world and caters to non-observant Jews.”

From Chabad dot org: “Chabad-Lubavitch is the largest and fastest growing Jewish organization. Today, 4,900 Chabad-Lubavitch emissary families, or shluchim, operate 3,500 institutions, in 100 countries and territories, with activities in many more” and “Chabad on Campus serves students and faculty at 500 campuses, with 284 permanent campus centers.”

There are many Chabad’s around the country; seven in the Orlando area alone.)

12:01

Please recall I was a guest speaker at a Chabad event; I’ll talk more about Chabad in a bit.

In terms of a motive: in the beginning of this video, I asked the question: “Did this doctor commit cold blooded murder or was it malpractice?”

(Comments/Images:

There are images of the people Carrie Madej allegedly was associated with before and after the crime. She allegedly was in a relationship with Tim Ray of Frequency Wars. On December 7th, 2021 - two days after the family was poisoned - Madej posted a picture of herself with Leila Centner.

Interestingly, Centner had reached out to me on Instagram to interview me but apparently changed her mind and ghosted me.)

12:10

Carrie Madej was a doctor who:

• …befriended someone in a different geographical area,

• waited until this friend and her family were very ill,

• drove for hours just to inject them with deadly poison.

(Comments/Images:

Image of a map of Sunbright, TN with this caption: Jana Bennun reported that Madej had told her she was driving from Ohio - where Madej allegedly has family - to the Bennun home in Sunbright, TN on the day Madej administered the deadly treatment 5 December 2021; however, the actual location where Madej drove from is unknown.

There is a screen shot of the text from Carrie Madej to Jana Bennun: “Are u not talking to me anymore? Just let me know Carrie so I stop writing if that’s the case”



Madej on December 8, 2021, 2:03 PM

“I’m I. The middle of a video taping”

3percent food grade h2o2 – 21 ml – in 500ml of D5NS”

12:23

Cold-blooded murder or malpractice? You don’t need a law degree to answer that question.

Again, the forensic examiner did determine Mr. Suto’s death was a homicide.

(Comments/Images:

Images of legal papers relating to the case:

“ESTATE OF STEFAN SUTO...V. CARRIE LYNN MADEJ, a citizen and resident of Cherokee County, Georgia...”

Letter discussing the use of hydrogen peroxide, including the line “... It is the reviewing physician’s opinion that the treatments provided by Dr. Madej led directly to Mr. Suto’s demise.”

Autopsy#: FD-104-23

CAUSE OF DEATH: Hemolytic anemia with multi organ damage culminating with terminal morphine administration due to toxicities of inhaled hydrogen peroxide combined with intravenous. Hydrogen peroxide and intravenous ozone gas administration.

CONTRIBUTORY: complications of out of hospital person to person, whole blood administration without type and crossmatching.

MANNER: Homicide (Three doctors administered dangerous chemical agents and after serious reactions denied potentially lifesaving. Reputable medical care in favor of subversive care culminating with terminal opioid administration, finally followed by non-reporting of the death to medical examiner or police and subsequent suboptimal embalming and burial.)

PART 2: The Potential Motive for the Crime

12:32

If we are going to analyze the motive for this crime, we need to look at Carrie Madej’s background. However, even though she allegedly went to medical school in Kansas City there are no records of her going to any high school or college.

(Comments/Images:

Image from Madej’s website: “Originally from Dearborn, Michigan, she received her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medical Biosciences in 2001.”

Images of Carrie Madej’s “LinkedIn” profile: one profile with one connection; a second profile with two connections.

Image from the Georgia Medical Board: knowing the board would investigate her, Madej gave up her medical license: “ACCEPTANCE OF VOLUNTARY SURRENDER”)

12:43

So, is “Carrie Lynn Madej” even her real name?

(Comments/Images:

Image of “Madej” in Gematria = 33. Gematria is the ancient practice of coding numbers into words. 33 has significance in the secret society Freemasonry.

Image of Madej’s Facebook profile, including a rainbow. Rainbows are a beautiful phenomenon; they are also symbolic of the Noahide Laws.)

12:46

People who commit violent crimes also tend to not tell the truth so anything Madej says should be independently verified.

(Comments/Images:

Meme of Madej with an ace bandage and a “liar” emoji over her face; the dog in the picture “asks”: “You were in a ‘plane crash’ but no one bothered to take a picture?” Allegedly Madej was in a small plane crash in 2022.

Questions about the plane crash: Are there FAA records pertaining to this plane crash? Where in Georgia did their small plane crash? Was it in an empty lot off a deserted rural road? Why are there no pictures of the plane crash? Is there any medical/insurance paperwork pertaining to this plane crash?)

12:55

That said, the following may provide insight into the motive of this crime:

Madej in an interview: “…a couple of my family members who survived the concentration camps and they showed me their numbers and the terrible atrocities when I was a child that went through and that never left my head.”

Assuming she’s telling the truth in that testimony and in this post on Instagram: allegedly she had relatives who survived the concentration camps. These relatives said it could happen again in our lifetimes. Madej writes “I will do everything in my power to not let this happen to me or my family.” (May 7, 2024)

(Images of the video and Instagram post.

Article: “7 Trauma Response Types & How to Recognize Them)

13:24

If that story is true, I do feel badly for her relatives.

(Image: Wiki page: “Identification of inmates in N*zi concentration camps.”)

13:28

As an adult Madej claims to be Christian, for the record.

(Comments/Images:

Image of her Twitter page: “I am a …believer in Yeshua/Jesus Christ.” Madej may have shared more information about her past since I created this video in 2024.)

13:31

I had a Bat Mitzvah at a Reform Synagogue in the 80s and I remember learning about the Holocaust in Hebrew School. You learn that there are people in this world who want to kill you just for being who you are.

(Comments/Images:

Image of the book “A Treasury of Jewish Folklore,” signed “To Elizabeth with best wishes on your Bat Mitzvah from Grandma Lillian’s Wednesday Canasta friends.”

Image of me watching my Grandmother and Grandfather light candles on a cake at the reception after my Bat Mitzvah; on the photo “At my Bat Mitzvah with my grandparents; my Grandma was President of her Hadassah chapter in Queens.” Hadassah is the Women’s Zionist Organization.

Images from Instagram post @ glass_for_sovereignty “American Jews: were we told the truth in Hebrew School?”

Image of my family: my father, sibling (faces blocked out, and me at age 11 or 12).

13:43

So, I’m just trying to expose the setup that Jews and non-Jews are put into.

(Comments/Images:

Image: Only Through Blood Will the Land Be Ours,” Steven Bennun, Israeli News Live covering the book “The Holocaust Victims Accuse.” This book, written by a rabbi, documents how powerful, Satanic Jews masterminded the Holocaust in order to establish Israel.)

13:46

Here I’m going to paint a picture using very broad strokes: On the one hand you have the 2700-page (2711, to be exact) Talmud which is full of vague laws which - as I mentioned - is problematic (vague laws can be interpreted in any way).

(Comments/Images:

Image: From Chabad dot org: “What is the Talmud? Definition and Comprehensive Guide.

Image of men studying the Talmud...” Talmud: Central text of Rabbinic Judaism “The Talmud is the central text of Rabbinic Judaism and the primary source of Jewish religious law (halakha).”

13:53

”As documented in this Yossi Gurvitz interview…”

(Image: “Yossi Gurvitz: When Israel Is Mighty,” Interview of Yossi Gurvitz by David Sheen, YouTube.)

“…Jana and Steven have talked about it…”

(Image: From Israeli News dot org: “Steven and Jana Chat: Noahide Laws.”)



...these screenshots…the Talmud is very Satanic.”

(Comments/Images:

Image: “SATANIC VERSES OF THE TALMUD’S ‘JEWISH SUPREMACY’:

NOTE: “gentile” = non-Jew. “Goyim” or “Goy” is a derogatory term for non-Jew.

• If a goy (gentile) hits a Jew, he must be killed. (Sanhedrin 58b)

• If a Jew finds an object lost by a goy, it does not have to returned (Baba Mezia 24a).

• If a Jew murders a goy, there will be no death penalty. (Sanhedrin 57a)

• What a Jew steals from a goy, he may keep. (Sanhedrin 57a)

• A Jew may use subterfuge to circumvent a goy. (Baba Kamma 113a)

• All children of the goyim are animals. (Yebamoth 98a)

• Girls born of the goyim are in a state of ‘niddah,’ (menstrual uncleanliness) from birth. Abodah Zarah 36b)

• The ‘goyim’ are not humans. They are beasts. (Baba Mezia 114b)

• If you eat with a goy, it is the same as eating with a dog. (Tosapoth Jebamoth 94b)

• Even the best of the ‘goyim’ should all be killed. (Soferim 15)

• Sexual intercourse between the ‘goyim’ is like intercourse between animals. (Sanhedrin 74b)

• When it comes to a gentile in peace times, one may harm him indirectly, for instance by removing a ladder after he had fallen into a crevice. (Shulkan Arukh, Toreh De’ah 158, Hebrew Edition)

“…But only a small fraction of Jews study the Talmud….”

(Image: Ron Unz, “American Pravda: Oddities of the Jewish Religion: The Surprising Elements of Talmudic Judaism, “July 16, 2018, Unz dot com)

Image: “holocaust” (noun): a sacrifice; consumed by fire.

Image: “From Chabad dot org: “What is the Talmud? Definition and Comprehensive Guide.

Image: “Even the best of the ‘goyim’ should all be killed.” (Soferim 15)

Image: “All children of the ‘goyim’ (Gentiles) are animals (Yebamoth 98a)

Image: “What a Jew steals from a ‘goy’ he may keep (Sanhedrin 57a)Image: “The goyim are not humans. They are beasts.” (Baba Mezia 114b)

Image: Alison Weir on Counter Punch” April 7, 2014: “If things proceed normally, the President will proclaim a day in April, Education and Sharing Day, USA. Despite the innocuous name”...from “if Americans knew dot org.”: “A rabbi associated with Ginsburg co-authored A notorious Israeli book, The King’s Torah, which claims that Jewish law at times permits the killing of non-Jewish infants.”

14:03

And young Jews are taught that people want to kill us just for being who we are; the Holocaust is used as evidence of this.

14:09

And on the other hand, we have non-Jews: when they find out that - according to Talmudic law - it’s permissible for Jewish men to lie to, steal from, cheat, assault, rape, and murder non-Jews…basically it (the Talmud) views non-Jews as animals.

(Images of quotes from the Talmud: “Even the best of the ‘goyim’ should all be killed.” (Soferim 15)

“All children of the ‘goyim’ (Gentiles) are animals (Yebamoth 98a)

“What a Jew steals from a ‘goy’ he may keep.” (Sanhedrin 57a)

“The goyim are not humans. They are beasts.” (Baba Mezia 114b))

14:20

“Jewish law at times permits the killing of non-Jewish infants.”

(Comments/Images:

Article on “If Americans Knew(.)org” about the late head of Chabad Schneerson by Alison Weir, Counter Punch, April 7, 2014: “A rabbi associated with Ginsburg co-authored a notorious Israeli book, The King’s Torah,” which claims that Jewish law at times permits the killing of non-Jewish infants.”)

14:26

Kanye West, in a mask, on Info Wars: “What do they say about pedophilia?”

Info Wars guest Nick Fuentes: “They say that that’s - in some cases - LICIT.”

“LICIT” means legal, that including very young children, both (Jewish children and non-Jewish children).

(Comments/Images:

Clip from episode of Alex Jones’ Info Wars when Kanye West (in a mask) asks Nick Fuentes on the show: “What do they say about pedophilia?)

14:34

And of course, they (non-Jews) don’t know that only a small percentage of Jews study the Talmud.

Of course, most Jews don’t think like this but it’s a big setup.

14:38

I did some videos about the Holocaust; one of them went viral…because the truth is - as David Icke said when he shared this video - we’re just being manipulated by the same forces, Jews, and non-Jews.

(Comments/Images:

Award-winning journalist Daizy Gedeon edited my video and gave it a title: “Why Hitler Hated the Jews.”

David Icke’s tweet: “YES! Jewish people have been lied to on every front by their fake leaders - the Sabbatians - who hate them. This Jewish lady is getting it. Come on Jewish people - we are all one consciousness having a brief human experience. Everything else is illusion. Put down the fault lines of religious, racial and cultural divisions and see that ALL of us are being manipulated and controlled by a common force. Together we can bring down this edifice of control. Divided we will not.”)

14:48

“We’ve traced the call: it’s coming from inside the house…we traced the call: it’s coming from inside the house.”

(Comments/Images:

Clips from the horror film “When a Stranger Calls”)

14:55

In other words, the biggest danger to Jews is other Jews.

(Comments/Images:

From Executive Intelligence Review, on larouchepub.com, “ADL provocateurs at work: inciting Nazi rallies.” “On February 16th, 1979. Mordechai Levy, a paid operative of Irwin Suall’s ADL Fact-Finding Division used the alias “James Gutman” to obtain a rally permit from the National Park Police for a pro-Nazi demonstration at Independence Hall in Philadelphia...”

Scott Thompson, “Zionists tied to ‘Nazi” organizing,’ Executive Intelligence Review, May 28-June 4, 1979.

“Israel has lost control of the narrative – October 7 truths coming out,” If Americans Knew dot org, November 19, 2023.)

15:01

The letters “ZI” in the word “N*A*Z*I” is an abbreviation for “ZI*onist.”

(Comments/Images:

Image: N*A*Z*I = NA (National Socialist German Workers’ Party) ZI (Zionist))

15:05

While this video does not purport to be a history lesson the fact that we are taught lies about our past has implications for the present.

(Comments/Images:

Eustace Mullins on Nazi & Zionists; Bitchute video

“Recommendations for Teaching and Learning about the Holocaust,” International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance; on this image, I ask “Where in this document does it explain WHY the Holocaust happened?”

Henry Makow, “Russian proverb: The Jew will always tell you what happened to him, but he won’t tell you why.” Twitter, May 29, 2024.

Henry Makow, “Henry H. Klein (1879-1955) – Jewish Martyr Exposed Communist Control of the US,” February 18, 2023. (Henry Makow dot com)

Shortly before his “suicide” in 1955, Henry H Klein, a righteous Jew, authored these prophetic words: Zionism is a political program for the conquest of the world. Zionism destroyed Russia by violence as a warning to other nations. It is destroying the United States through bankruptcy, as Lenin advised. Zionism wants another World War, if necessary, to enslave the people. Our manpower is scattered over the world. Will we be destroyed from within, or will we wake up in time to prevent it? (Pamphlet “Zionism Rules the World.”)

Like Robert Edmondson, Klein is another American hero flushed down the memory hole for defying the Rothschild-Rockefeller cartel. There is no Wikipedia entry for this Jew who fought the Masonic bankers all his life as a crusading. New York City reporter, editor, author, city official and Mayoral candidate. (He said the Rockefellers and most other tycoons are under Zionist control.) He became a lawyer and defended pro bono Christian Patriots in the famous sedition show trial of 1942-1944. Klein represents the true Jewish spirit, not exclusive to Jews, of serving God, the inborn universal principle of absolute truth and justice. Like other groups, Jews have been betrayed by the Luciferian Illuminati central bankers using various “isms”...

“12 Essential Facts for Understanding the Current Israeli-Gaza Violence,” If Americans Knew dot org)

15:10

In the following clip everything Jana Bennun says is true. However, in this giant religious matrix of lies that we live in, could religion have been the motive for the crime committed against Jana and her family?

Jana speaking: “You as a Christian you are immediately guilty of the very first Noahide Law.”

“Not to commit murder, right? But yet they’re established courts of justice – their Noahide Courts - according to Noahide law they’re going to execute Christians by beheading because it’s a Talmudic law to execute idol or idolaters or idol worshippers of idols…execute them by beheading. So, who is really committing murder here? THEY are committing murder: they’re going against their own commandments. (Steve: “Yes.”) That’s a murder to kill somebody if they disagree with their religious views.”

(Comments/Images:

Image: “...the Noahide Laws are a topic Steven and Jana have covered extensively. From Wikipedia: “The seven commandments of the Noahic Covenant enumerated in the Babylonian Talmud (Avodah Zarah 8:4, Sanhedrin 56a-b) are:

1) Do not worship Idols (this includes Jesus Christ).

2) Do not curse God.

3) Do not murder.

4) Do not commit adultery or sexual immorality.

5) Do not steal.

6) Do not eat flesh torn from a living animal.

7) Establish courts of justice.)

16:03

Here’s a clip of Carrie Madej leading a Facebook Christian prayer group:

“You know we’re okay and we follow the Lord. It’s the people that do not have knowledge that perish and that is, uh, from…the that is from the Bible when our Lord says that.”

16:14

Jana and I have theorized that Madej is a Sayanim.

(Comments/Images:

Image: The wonderful activist Jacob Cohen Explains the Sayanim (Sayanim = Mossad’s Volunteer Helpers); Mossad is like the US version of the CIA).

16:20

As described in this article by Ron Unz: Sayanim is a huge network of loyal Jewish volunteer Mossad helpers.

(Comments/Images:

Ron Unz, American Pravda: Mossad Assassinations: “The JFK Assassination and the 9/11 Attacks; image of the book “Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations” by Ronen Bergman, 27 January 2020, Unz dot com.

Victor Ostrovsky and Claire Hoy, “By Way of Deception: The Making and Unmaking of a Mossad Officer,” Unz dot com)

16:25

When I was a kid in Hebrew school, my friend took me to B’nai B’rith meetings. We went on a couple of their weekend retreats, so I have a very good sense of the organization. I suspect these meetings are where they identify and recruit many Sayanim.

Again, painting with broad strokes: these kids are told that people want to kill them just for being who they are.

(Comments/Images:

BBYO dot org: “Want to Become a member of AZA and BBG? You’ve come to the right place? The Aleph Zadik Aleph (AZA) and the B’nai B’rith Girls (BBG) are a high school fraternity and sorority, the membership program of BBYO (B’nai B’rith Youth Organization). For cool things to do on the weekends, sports leagues...

Images of these weekend retreats from the 1980’s.

Wikipedia: “B’nai B’rith is a Jewish service organization and was formerly a German-American cultural association. B’nai B’rith states that it is committed to the security and continuity of the Jewish people and the State of Israel and combating antisemitism and other forms of bigotry.”

Wikipedia: The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) formerly known as the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith, is an international Jewish non-governmental organization based in the United States that specializes in civil rights law and combats antisemitism and extremism.”

Executive Intelligence Review, LaRouche Pub dot com, “The Rothschild roots: The political evolution of the Knights of the Klu Klux Klan was a direct outcome of policies initiated during the first half of the 19th century by the British aristocracy and their court Jews, the Rothschilds.”)

16:41

Meanwhile non-Jews, understandably, are discreetly warning each other about these unlawful Jewish texts.

Sayanim - who can pretend to not be Jewish - are representing the interests of a foreign country and are therefore committing treason.

(Comments/Images:

“What Are Sayanim? How an esoteric Mossad term spawned a web of antisemitic conspiracy theories,” Moment Mag dot com, Antisemitism Project, Deep Dives, Jewish World, Winter issue 2023.

From the article: “What makes Sayanim conspiracy theories particularly difficult to combat is that the Mossad, like many national spy agencies, does indeed have agents and assets throughout the world, although they are not necessarily Jewish, and the scale is much smaller than conspiracists claim.”

My comment (in yellow box): “This article - in dismissing antisemitic conspiracy theories about Sayanim - admits “Sayanim” is not a conspiracy theory...they exist. “Mossad...does indeed have agents and assets throughout the world...” Why does Mossad have agents and assets throughout the world?”

Images of the books by Victor Ostrovsky and Claire Hoy “By Way of Deception: The Making and Unmaking of a Mossad Officer” and Ronen Bergman “Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations.”)

16:55

Carrie Madej spoke at (two or more) events sponsored by Chabad members.

(Comments/Images:

Two events Madej spoke at:

1) In Florida where Jana and Steven Bennun met Madej, and

2) In Brooklyn, NY on January 4, 2021: Rabbi Michoel Green post of Facebook: “Hooray! Videos finally posted. Watch and get educated: Dr Zev Zelenko, Dr Larry Palevsky, Dr Carrie Madej, Jacob Vishnevsky, Rabbi Shlomo A Pollack, Rabbi Michoel Green, Elizabeth Glass... PLEASE share this life-saving information. There are pictures of Dr. Zelenko, Dr. Palevsky, Carrie Madej, (not sure), Rabbi Michoel Green, Elizabeth Glass)

17:00

To repeat: Steven had been a member of Chabad for 20 years and I went to a few meetings back in the 90’s.

(Comments/Images:

From Chabad dot org: Questions: I guess what I’m really asking is: how could a group so committed to Halachah (strict religious laws) also be so tolerant and accepting of Jews with lifestyles so different from their own?

Response: Chabad reflects the teachings of the first Chassidic master, Rabbi Israel Baal Shem Tov, as they were applied to the modern day by Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson of righteous memory, known affectionately by Jews worldwide as simply, “The Rebbe.” The Baal Shem Tov taught the value of unconditional love and the Rebbe showed us how to make that practical in Jewish life today. Specifically, he taught us how to...

Image of Menachem Mendel Schneerson’s Wikipedia page.)

17:05

This is my opinion: Chabad - just like the Freemasons - the people at the lower levels are very nice, there’s community…but the members in general are unaware of the goals of the organization or what they (leaders of these groups) do at the top.

(Comments/Images:

Image: “The Hidden Agendas of The Secret Society and Freemasonry – Walter Veith, YouTube;

Image: Henry Makow, “B’nai B’rith Mocked Freemasons for ‘Joining Jewish Plot,’” May 5, 2024, Henry Makow dot com.

Image - appeared earlier in the video – documenting that the small print of Chabad dot org calls for decapitation of “The 7 Noahide Laws: Universal Morality: At the dawn of human history, God gave humanity seven rules to follow so that His world be sustained” ...(continuing on the site)...”A Noachide who transgresses these seven commands shall be executed by decapitation.” (Note: Noachide = Noahide)

17:18

Many New Yorkers will recognize these “Mitzvah Tanks” - “mitzvah” means commandment or good deed in in Hebrew - and they would go up to strangers and say “Are you Jewish? Are you Jewish?” The goal of the Mitzvah Tank is “to reach out to non-observant and alienated Jews.”

(Comments/Images:

Image: Wikipedia page of The Mitzvah Tank; image of the bus: “Lubavitchers manning the tank will usually hand out brochures or cards with information about performing mitzvot about the coming of Moshiach. They encourage passersby to perform mitzvot with an...” “A Mitzvah tank is a vehicle used by the Orthodox Jewish practitioners of Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidism as a portable “educational and outreach center” and “mini-synagogue” (or “minagogue”) to reach out to non-observant and alienated Jews. Mitzvah tanks have been commonplace on the streets of New York City since 1974. Today they are found all over the globe in countries where Chabad is active.”

17:30

Gee, I wonder why Jews are alienated?

(Comments/Images:

“Gee, I wonder why Jews are alienated?” This is sarcasm: the hate-filled supremacy of the Talmud has unimaginable and complex social implications for assimilated Jews around the world. Antisemitism is not the global problem, Talmudic antigoyism is.

Image: Daniel Estrin, “The King’s Torah: A Rabbinic Text or a Call to Terror? Prohibition ‘Thou Shalt Not Murder’ applies only ‘to a Jew who kills a Jew,’ write Rabbis Yitzhak Shapira and Yosef Elitzur,” Haaretz, January 22, 2010. In other words: an effective way to alienate individuals of a certain group: have influential, well-funded members of that group openly state that murdering non-members is legal and acceptable.)

17:32

The families who run the Chabad’s are lovely people so it’s an absolutely wild deception. I wonder how their recruitment is going because a lot of the things I’m saying now: it’s not a secret anymore.

(Comments/Images:

Chabad on Campus: On over 950 campuses around the world, over 150,000 Jewish students are finding their home away from home.

Image of the globe, with all the locations of Chabad on Campus.)

17:43

Add to that the fact that Gen Z around the world - both non-Jews and Jews - HATE Israel for what they’re doing to the Palestinians…so if you have no youth, you have no future.

(Comments/Images:

A medic in Gaza pulling a baby out of a building that was bombed from @ eye.on.palestine on Instagram. My comment: “The mass slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza...Is this because they will not submit to the Talmudic Noahide Laws?”

Alison Weir, “Education and Sharing Day: Why is the US Honoring a Racist Rabbi?”...”National ‘Education and Sharing Day’ was proclaimed in 1978 and has been honored by every U.S. President since. But the man who it honors, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson (The Rebbe), spread teachings that were profoundly racist,” April 7, 2014, If Americans Knew.)

Israel Shahak and Norton Mezvinsky, “Jewish Fundamentalism in Israel”)

17:50

Anyway, Steven and Jana were big-time Chabad whistleblowers: Steven as a member because he reported publicly and to me about how Chabad insiders would talk about non-Jews like they were slaves and animals.

(Comments/Images:

justice-4-poland dot com: This is an article about Schneerson translated from Polish: “This speech was uttered by Menachem Mendel Schneerson in 1994. There is much debate about its authenticity, as once argued about the validity of “The Protocol of the Elders of Zion,” but it is an indisputable fact that almost all the goals, laid out by Schneerson, have been achieved by now. This speech is simply the application of Talmud to Ukraine and Russia. Talmud says: Jews should murder and enslave goyim worldwide. This speech says: Jews should murder an enslave goyim in Ukraine and Russia. Yes, the speech by Menachem Mendel Schneerson is monstrous. For a normal person it is hard to believe that a religious leader can be a MURDERER and that the religion can be THE IDEOLOGY OF MURDER. That is why, the text of this essay has every criminal passage from the speech next to the criminal passage from Talmud.”

I wrote: The authenticity of this 1994 speech by Schneerson is debated; however, Steven Bennun witnessed firsthand how Chabad insiders would talk about non-Jews as animals and slaves. For that reason, I share this article not as fact but for purposes of debate and discussion.

Image of a group picture of Chabad Shluchim emissaries in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.)



18:01

She (Jana) describes Chabad as “a cancer to the world.”

(Comments/Images:

Screenshot of a viral clip of an interview with Jana Bennun: “Zionism, Talmud, Kabbalah, Crowley’s Great Work, New Age and the doctrine of Adam Kadmon all have the same Luciferian end game.”)

18:07

Here Jana is talking about Schneerson who considered non-Jews animals: “He’s the one who resurrected his Noahide movement…”

(Comments/Images:

Israeli News Live on Odysee: “How Chabad Influences US Policy”; she is speaking with Steven while President Trump visits Schneerson’s grave on the anniversary of October 7.)

18:11

Can it be factually stated that Chabad members were involved with Mr. Suto’s murder? Absolutely not.

Can it be factually stated that Steven and Jana Bennun exposed satanic Talmudic law as it relates to non-Jews? Absolutely yes.

(Comments/Images:

Chabad locator: there are MANY around the world.

Images of Schneerson from The Rebbe dot org/Chabad dot org)



PART 3: Discussion of the medical freedom movement in the context of Mr. Suto’s murder

18:25

And finally…the third reason I’m making this video: the medical freedom movement.

When I was a political candidate people called me a “medical freedom hero.”

(Comments/Images:

Albert Pike, 33rd Degree Freemason, “Whenever the people need a hero we shall supply him.”

Meme of injured, rash-covered, masked woman: “It means that (the vaccine) is working,” MadebyJimBob.

NJ rep Jamel Holley with me and one of my four children: “Medical Freedom Heroes!!!” on Instagram.)

18:35

In my opinion the medical freedom and vax truth movement is like a club but if you start identifying who is behind the vaccine agenda you get kicked out of the club.

(Comments/Images:

Photo of me from Health Freedom for Humanity: “I stand for truth, transparency, and replacing a failed and corrupt government with one controlled by the people.” – Elizabeth Glass

Image of Instagram page of “HFFH NYC Chapter”

Image of first national event of HFfH in Kansas City, MO in October 2021; I was not invited. In other words, I was kicked out of the medical freedom “club” for identifying who is behind the vaccine agenda.)

18:42

Since young people are dying without explanation every day all around us, I’m going to talk about this: the COVID vaccine agenda was an extraordinary act of war on the entire global population that took immense coordination.

(Comments/Images:

My tweet “Find the closest funeral home to where you live; these businesses usually list online the people in your community who have died and had services there. Look at the pictures of the people who died in the last six or so months. So many young people dying...a silent genocide.” @ glasselizabeth_ including images 35 young people.

A screenshot of Facebook groups: “I Miss My Child” 344K members; “I Miss My Son” 213K Members; “I Miss My Daughter” 54K members, “I miss My Son” 43K members.

Image of book “Murder by Injection: The Story of the Medical Conspiracy Against America,” by Eustace Clarence Mullins)



18:54

Why isn’t identifying the individuals or forces behind the COVID vaccine agenda a priority for the medical freedom movement? I mean, it’s such a basic thing.

(Comments/Images:

“Fauci’s Orders: Children Not Allowed To Play Together Unmasked Until They’re All Vaxxed: Children must either wear masks or segregate between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, says Fauci,” Tom Pappert, 28 March 2021,

Image of the two lion statues in front of the New York Public Library wearing blue masks (Israelis have taken the lion as their symbol).

April 25, 2022, letter to FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf from Congress’ Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis encouraging Dr. Califf to approve COVID-19 vaccines for children under aged five years old. (Letter has my comment: “They did it, but we allowed it to happen.”

Screenshot of article: “Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990-2019 and review of the medical literature,” Neil Z Miller, 2021: Abstract: “Although there is considerable evidence that a subset of infants has an increased risk of sudden death after receiving vaccines, health authorities eliminated “prophylactic vaccination” as an official cause of death, so medical examiners are compelled to misclassify and conceal vaccine-related fatalities under alternate cause-of-death classifications. In this paper...”)

19:02

If the heroes of the medical freedom movement include Madej and a promoter of deadly religious laws (Dr. Zelenko: “It’s going to fall upon us to decapitate them.”) …does this not put the moral authority of this movement into question?

(Comments/Images:

Image of Madej, image of the word “homicide” on the autopsy report of Jana Bennun’s father, Stefan Suto.

Dr. Zelenko stating “It’s going to fall upon us to decapitate them” from the video “What are the Noahide Laws, and Why was President Trump’s Doctor Promoting Them?”, @ elizabethglass34 , YouTube.)

Image from VladmirZelenkoMD dot com: Essence to Essence: “The theological basis for the societal need of a legal system is derived from the seven Noahide commandments, which are: 1) Not to worship idols; 2) Not to curse G-d; 3) To establish courts of justice; 4) Not to commit murder; 5) Not to commit adultery or immorality; 6) Not to steal; 7) Not to eat flesh torn from a living animal. According to the Talmud, these laws were given to the children of Noah, and are therefore relevant to all humanity.”)



19:10

Madej was found civilly liable for nearly causing the death of these children’s (images of their children) parents and causing the death of their grandfather. Instead of being in prison she’s leading Christian prayer groups on Facebook and considered a medical freedom hero simply for telling people not to inject mystery ingredients.

(Comments/Images:

Photo of Dr. Vladmir Zelenko and Dr. Carrie Madej...the camera pans to an image in the background – yet prominently - of a bag with the image of the body and legs – but no head – of what appears to be one of Santa’s elves.

Images of Jana Bennun’s family.

Image of Madej’s Christian prayer groups on Zoom via Facebook.)

19:28

Criminals like Carrie Madej needs to be held accountable, and those accused of crimes like the doctors in Florida need to be held accountable, as well.

(Comments/Images:

The two Florida doctors involved in the death of Stefan Suto are Dr. James Thorp and Dr. Deborah Viglione:

James Thorp MD on Twitter/X @ jathorpmfm “Obgyn and Maternal Fetal Medicine with 45 years of OB experience. Board Certified. Extensively published – 245 total with 50 on COVID. Jesus Christ Follower, Gulf Breeze, Florida, feedomintruth.substack.com



Image of Deborah Viglione being interviewed by Jana and Steven Bennun)

19:35

Felons are one thing, but I’m against calling out “controlled opposition” because you don’t know who these people are and why or how they are being controlled.

That said please consider this paper by Dr. Bart Classen who worked under Anthony Fauci.

(Comments/Images:

“COVID-19 and Illegal US Bioweapons Activity, an Insider’s Revelations” by J. Bart Classen, MD, Trends in Internal Medicine, 27 September 2022. Abstract: “Millions, if not billions of people now believe that the world is under a bioweapons attack. A lot of blame has been placed on the US funding of bioweapons. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US NIAID/NIH has come under severe criticism for funding the infamous gain of function research. Many believe Fauci has not acted alone or even on his own accord. The author worked as a fellow. That NIAID/NIH from 1988 to 1991, starting soon after Fauci became. Head of NIAID. The author witnessed first-hand infiltration of NIAID/NIH by Israel’s Mossad. While working at NIAID/NIH one or more coworkers expressed a need to preempt the next Jewish Holocaust. For 30 years since leaving NIH, the author has paid close attention to Mossad’s involvement in illegal US bioweapon activity and attempts to disclose his observations. The author hopes to educate the public on the current bioweapon attack with COVID-19 and vaccines. The author believes that Mossad intends to kill billions of people. Already 70% of the world’s population have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which in all appearance has the ability to cause deadly non curable prion disease. The author hopes the information provided will help those interested in ending this covert war.”

NOTE: While Dr. Classen – whom I have communicated with – is genuine, my comment regarding “controlled opposition” pertains to certain individuals mentioned in his article (the topic is out of the scope of this paper).

19:48:

Here is Dr. James Hill:

“…but when he was working at the NIH then under Tony Fauci because Tony Fauci became the head of NIAID National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease in ‘84 I believe, and Bart Classen had come on like around ‘88 I think it was ‘87-88 and worked through the early ‘90s in the immunology department where they were designing vaccines back then.

And what he said there were many scientists in that department from redacted and that they were commenting that they needed to design bioweapons and they said it was and this is his words “to prevent the next Holocaust.” And…there were many of them…many of them…”

“What happened was one of the mechanisms that they were designing back then Dr. Classen says was prion disease because if you get a prion which is a misfolding protein very small protein which can act as an infectious agent but it’s not a virus or a bacterium but yet it can act infectiously and transmit cell to cell is you often have a delayed pathogenesis.”

(Comments/Images:

James Hill, MD: “YouTube banned this interview: Covid bioweapons and global coercion,” November 20, 2024, Substack

Dr. James Hill interviewed by Jana and Steven Bennun, “Exposing the Lies Inside the Medical Freedom Movement,” November 20, 2024, Israeli News Live/Jana, Odysee.)

21:09

From Dr. Classen: “Mossad is not a threat just to gentiles but also to most Jews” and totally agree with that.

(Comments/Images:

Image of Dr. Classen’s article: “Mossad is not a threat just to gentiles but also to most Jews. Many of the Author’s Jewish friends who took the COVID-19 vaccines were not aware of the dangers. To the Author’s knowledge Mossad never warned the rank-and-file Jews in the US of the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines. Furthermore, while Mossad is run by Jews it has many, many non-Jewish members. Mossad recruits. People of all races who share Mossad’s core values. Love of money, love of drugs, love of sex, love of power, love of genocide, and even a shared ideology of Zionism. A look at Jeffrey Epstein’s book of Mossad assets as well as his flight log will reveal a long list of wealthy and famous non-Jewish conspirators/Mossad assets. It is hoped that this paper will inspire others to take action against this organization while they still can. Mossad’s plan for a new world Order and Great Reset is mirrored after a previous attempt, the Bolshevik revolution in Russia. The upheaval which did not end well for the people of Russia, including most senior communist party leaders under Stalin!”)

21:15

Dr. Classen’s paper should come as no surprise given how many U.S. officials and executives have dual US-Israeli citizenship.

(Comments/Images:

At the Marathon County, Wisconsin Health & Human Services committee on September 6, 2023, it was documented that the following officials and executives were in positions of power during COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccine agenda; all have dual citizenship with Israel:

Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director

Anne Schuchat, Deputy Director of CDC

Sherri Berger, CDC Chief Operating Officer

Mitchell Wolfe, CDC Chief Medical Officer

Jeff Reczek, CDC Director of the Washington Office

Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator

Andy Slavitt, White House COVID-19 Senior Advisor

Rachel Levine, US Assistant Secretary of Health

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer

Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer

Tal Zaks, Moderna Chief Medical Officer

Larry Fink, BlackRock CEO

Rob Kapito, BlackRock President

Joanne Waldstreicher Johnson and Johnson Chief Medical Officer

Michael Rosenblatt, Merck Chief Medical Officer (to 2016)

Yuval Harari, Agenda Contributor, World Economic Forum)



21:22

Speaking as an activist, this appears to be the aggregate situation for the medical freedom movement: the anti-vax doctors are centrally controlled in the same way and by the same forces as the pro-shot doctors.

(Comments/Images:

Sign: “How are you voting this year? Zionism (in blue) or Zionism (in red)?

Leila Centner’s 19 May 2022 Instagram post: “I am excited to not just witness but to participate in the 4th Annual Advanced Medicine Conference in San Antonio, TX...” Participants include Centner, Zelenko, Madej, and others.

HugoTalks dot com: “Trump’s New Age Doctor Network/Hugo Talks”: images of Trump, Madej, Tenpenny, others.

Another poster of a medical freedom event in Florida: images of Madej, Dr. Christiane Northrup, others.

From Madej’s Instagram page fenixcarriem: “Z Talk Speaker Series celebrating heroic work of Barbara Loe Fisher, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Maureen McDonnell, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny With Special Guest Dr. Carrie Madej



uimedianetwork: “The Vaccine Agenda” A talk with Dr. Carrie Madej and Dr. Judy Mikovits.



Leila Centner’s Instagram Page: America First 2024 confirmed speakers: Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson, Glenn Beck Ben Shapiro, others.)

21:32

This has significant consequences for people, and I encourage you to read this article – “Uncensored Wisdom: “Poisoning of Truth Freedom Movement” - to understand why that is. For example: what this article says about ivermectin is very interesting.

Could it be that the anti-shot people got scammed exactly like the pro-shot people did?

(Comments/Images:

“Poisoning of Truth Freedom Movement,” Jeanee Rose Andrewartha, UncensoredWisdom dot com, 20 August 2024.

“In a bombshell interview, Mike Yeadon blasts the double cross and exposes the agenda. He has said what I have heard privately but the first prominent figure to say it openly, that Ivermectin is a poison that causes infertility and that the various supplements recommended to be taken with them were pgp inhibitors, that is these supplements made ivermectin more toxic. However, it just doesn’t cause infertility but early death, strokes, blindness, a whole host of nasty things.”

An additional comment:

Go to any pharmacy or medical facility and the winner of the post-COVID vaccine war is obvious: “Get your flu shot” reminders and mandates remain as the “died suddenly” body count soars. Just as AI will take out most jobs, vaccines were put in place to take out most people; corpses don’t need UBI (Universal Basic Income).

For mainstream practitioners, tales of criminal anti-vax doctors are a powerful talking point. Poison-pushers can point to Madej and say: “We TOLD YOU: anti-vax doctors are DANGEROUS.”

21:45

On a final note, I’m speaking from my heart here: I did not want to do this mini-documentary. If we’re talking about the motive for this crime - technically speaking - that is unknown.

However, I’ve talked about certain laws that are very problematic that Jana has exposed.

Comments/Images:

Tweet from Jana Bennun @ INLJana: “Please listen to the story of the tragedy that happened to our family. Remember Stefan Suto, my beloved father. Sometimes the doctors who appear most altruistic are only after fame.”

Image of the video on odysee dot com “Our case against Carrie Madej,” 8 August 2023

Image of me from Health Freedom for Humanity promotional materials: “I stand for truth, transparency, and replacing a failed and corrupt government with one controlled by the people...Elizabeth Glass became an activist after two of her four children were kicked out of school due to the repeal of the religious exemption: a bill sponsored by her state senator.”)

22:00

Are these laws intended to enslave the masses?

This is where the vaccine mandates come in: In my opinion, vaccine mandates are a form of slavery. I’ve already been a cowgirl in the anti-mandate rodeo, so to speak.

(Comments/Images:

Poster of the “Worldwide Freedom Rally” on 20 March 2021 in Union Square, NYC; I was one of the speakers at this event.

Another poster at an event where I spoke: “Say No Mandatory COVID-19: Stand up for medical freedom; say no to medical mandates and coercion,” 7 November 2020, Albany, NY

Image of me speaking at this event in Albany.)

22:13

Most New Yorkers, most Americans, still believe in vaccines. Here in New York State, we have vaccine mandates for children to go to school. Things will not change until people do.

(Comments/Images:

Images of Senate Bill S2994 - the forced vaccination bill that became a law - that prompted my run for NYS Senate.

The child’s immunization against poliomyelitis, mumps, measles, diphtheria, rubella, varicella, hepatitis B, pertussis, tetanus, and where applicable, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), meningococcal disease, and pneumococcal disease...”)

22:25

That’s probably why I did so well in my political campaign in the primary in 2020: people just want to vote this problem away, but it does not work like that. It requires people to get up off their knees.

(Comments/Images:

Brad Hoylman vs Elizabeth Glass: I scored 34.4% of the vote in the June 2020 primary, Spectrum News, NY1.)

22:37

I did this video for Jana one of the greatest women who has ever walked this earth. If possible, please consider following them and supporting their family. Unity in the resistance is so important but please be careful about who and what you trust; I’m Elizabeth Glass

(Comments/Images:

Jana and her family; also screenshot of their YouTube channel, showing how to support the family: paypal.com. here us the link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=rTU-XwfsXe1Yy5SSizjXs4URfj-81u5nFlj7bVv1NwY41oGhRoABQu-vVtdgiAk85eSHjWc0R0J99ekY

Final image of the video is Stefan Suto holding his grandchild.)

(End: 22:51)

Copyright Elizabeth Glass; all rights reserved.

Links:

“Did a medical freedom hero become an assassin?” Dr. James Hill’s Substack post about the case, with a link to Elizabeth Glass’ video:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-156870229

Jana Sutoova Bennun’s Substack:



Israeli News Live website:

Israelinewslive dot org

Ethan Suto on YouTube

“My grandfather was killed and authorities are covering it up...”





Carrie Madej Officially Held Civilly Accountable for Death of Stefan Suto”:



Israeli News Live on YouTube:

Israeli News Live Jana on Odysee

Our Case Against Carrie Madej 7 August 2023

https://odysee.com/@IsraeliNewsLive:a/new-movie-(27).movie:a

Exposing the Lies Inside the Med-Freedom Movement with Dr. James Hill, 19 Nov 2024



To support the Bennun family (link also on israelinewslive dot org):

https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=rTU-XwfsXe1Yy5SSizjXs4URfj-81u5nFlj7bVv1NwY41oGhRoABQu-vVtdgiAk85eSHjWc0R0J99ekY

Mike Adams, The Health Ranger, 19 Nov 2025:

“Exclusive: Disgraced Health Freedom Influencer Carrie Madej caught LYING about 9-1-1 call and COVID Status Interrogation that Never Happened”:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-11-19-carrie-madej-caught-lying-911-call-vaccine-status.html



Justice for Stefan Suto, Jana’s father: https://www.justiceforstefansuto.org/



Elizabethglass34 on YouTube “What are the Noahide Laws, and Why is President Trump’s Doctor Promoting Them?”

Elizabeth Glass’ website with social media links:

ElizabethGlass dot org