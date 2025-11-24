Elizabeth Glass' Substack

Elizabeth Glass' Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Glass's avatar
Elizabeth Glass
Nov 24Edited

I’ve shared at least one of Mike Yeadon’s posts. Brilliant man. As mentioned above, imo accusing this person or that person of being “controlled opposition” is unhelpful and often inaccurate.

Reply
Share
Ty's avatar
Ty
Nov 24

Mike Yeadon has also become a leader of the controlled opposition denying the existence of all viruses. Virus deniers completely dismiss the biological weapons industry which benefits the vaccine industry since vaccines contain these biological weapons that are injected into people and given to people in other ways as well such as oral vaccines and the use of vaccines in the food supply.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elizabeth Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture