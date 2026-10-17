Elizabeth Glass' Substack

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Ty
Oct 19

The claim that only men are Freemasons is obviously false. There are plenty of women Freemasons including 21st degree Noahide executioners like Carrie Madej.

I do think some psychopaths aren't born that way but become like that through mind control programs like MK-ULTRA.

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Elizabeth Glass
Oct 19

Steven and Jana have a lot of people following them so it’s difficult.

From my understanding, they have pursued all appropriate legal remedies regarding the murder of Jana’s father and attempted murder of Jana and Steven, both in TN and FL. The one district attorney in TN who wanted to have Madej arrested ended up mysteriously dying, and he was only in his 40’s.

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