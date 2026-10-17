The book “Human Predators: Groundbreaking Insights into the Red Flags Narcissists, Psychopaths, and Manipulators Don’t Want You to Know” by Karen Mitchell, PhD[1] is, in my opinion, one of the most important books in history, and certainly the most important in the field of psychology.

My name is Elizabeth Glass. In 2019, I became an activist after the two youngest of my four children were kicked out of school due to New York’s forced shot law. After learning children were getting deadly shots at school without parental consent, I challenged the sponsor of that law as a grassroots political candidate[2]; since that time, I have remained in activism.[3]

Before reading Dr. Mitchell’s book I used to think that all people are born intrinsically good, but some have had challenging life experiences...but no longer think that way.

“Human Predators” is receiving rave, five-star reviews internationally[4] because for the first time in history the psychopathic subset of the human population has been identified and can be diagnosed.

However, the book – as of October 16, 2026 - is unavailable; as the title indicates, this is information very bad people don’t want you to know; for that reason, predators in the publishing industry have organized to sabotage distribution of the book[5]... like the capitalist version of a book burning. It can only be purchased on Dr. Mitchell’s website kalmor(.)com(.)au. (I’ll expand on this issue further below.)

The book “Human Predators” analyzes the individuals, approximately 10% of the population, who “actively violate social norms and harm and disadvantage others by conscious choice.”[6]

Human predators - also referred to as dark personalities, narcissists, and psychopaths - are motivated by a need to control others and sadism...they literally enjoy inflicting pain on others. Pathological liars, they tend to target those who are honest, kind and/or vulnerable.

Interestingly, the structure and functionality of the brains of human predators are different than the rest of the population.[7]

Dr. Mitchell identifies the 20 attributes and 25 tactics commonly used by human predators, as well as red flags, with the goal of protecting the innocent, particularly children, from harm.

Many believe psychopaths are only violent felons, but they are also “...academics, CEO’s, psychiatrists, lawyers, politicians.”[8] It is not possible to diagnose a human predator via the existing DSM5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders). Apparently key leaders in the mental health field are themselves predators and have sabotaged attempts to recognize their kind.[9] Fortunately, Dr. Mitchell has created the Pervasive Predatory Personality (PPP) Model[10] for diagnostic purposes.

Just like COVID-era lies compelled ethical physicians to question the principles and practices of the AMA and AAP - with their reptilian logos[11] - Dr. Mitchell’s research should set off existential alarm bells in the mental health field.

The legal doctrine “Falsus in Uno, Falsus in Omnibus” – or “false in one thing, false in all” – means that if an individual or group lies in one matter, they are not credible on any matter.

Question: Have other professions also been infiltrated by human predators who “frequently (lie)...within a context of caring about (others)”[12]?

Dr. Mitchell describes how “human predators have an extraordinary ability...to convince others to believe things that are entirely untrue, even when evidence to the contrary is available.”

Predators “...have two completely different sides. One side (the mask) is kind, understanding, helpful, normal. The other side is the reality, which is controlling, manipulative, sadistic, will cross any line, exploitative. Most people only see the mask. Only those targeted see behind the mask...”[13]

For victims of severe abuse - or the “prey” of a predator - it is hard to describe how dangerous, relentless, and evil these individuals are.

Hopefully good people – particularly those who have never been targeted - will read this book, take appropriate action, and support victims.

This book is a wakeup call for humanity and critical information for the public, particularly parents, to be cognizant of.

In Chapter 12, Doctor Mitchell answers certain questions and she puts forth the statement “Human predators always band together.” Dr Mitchell states this is false.[14]

While factually correct - human predators don’t ALWAYS band together - given the coordination involved in the global rollout of the...**

Trigger warning here in terms of controversial subject matter: proceed at your own risk.[15]

To read on, please visit ElizabethGlass(.)org...

**While factually correct – human predators don’t ALWAYS band together - given the coordination involved in the global rollout of the C19V[16] clearly the most powerful human predators DO band together.

Human predators make up approximately 10% of the population: there are millions of them; they exist in every country, region, ethnic, and religious group.

Speaking of religion: when I was in Hebrew School as a child - I had a Bat Mitzvah at a Reform Synagogue on Long Island in the 1980’s - we studied the Holocaust. While upsetting, it impressed upon me that life is sacred and must be protected at all costs.[17]

As mentioned, when I decided to run for political office in 2020 it was because vulnerable children were being given deadly shots at school without parental consent. Did the background or religion of these children matter to me? Of course not.

Fast forward to 2021...instead of injections behind closed doors, the C19V made its pediatric debut at an outdoor carnival: school, government, union, and insurance officials, medical professionals and the media gathered to celebrate the injection of mystery ingredients into children who were compensated with ice cream, video games, and photo-ops with a towering robot, like the Baal version of the Easter Bunny.

What happened to my country that such an evil, dystopian event could take place?

Apparently, the vaccine agenda was more than just Big Pharma poisoning kids for profit.

I started asking questions.[18]

Another Jew who asked questions was the late activist Israel Shahak, author of “Jewish History, Jewish Religion, the Weight of 3000 Years.” A Chemistry Professor and survivor of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp who moved to Israel at age 12 with his mother (his father and brother were killed), in the 1960’s he witnessed an ultra-religious Jew refuse to allow his phone to be used on the Sabbath in order to call an ambulance for a non-Jew who collapsed in his Jerusalem neighborhood. Upon investigation, he learned about certain laws.

The Unz Review Publisher and (non-religious) Jew Ron Unz’s response to Shahak’s book: “Almost everything I had known—or thought I had known—about the religion of Judaism, at least in its zealously Orthodox traditional form, was utterly wrong.”[19]

Raised by a single Jewish father, I was close with my paternal grandparents who were not Orthodox Jews, but deeply religious. My Grandmother, president of her Hadassah[20] chapter in NYC, was beloved by many, including over 30 nieces and nephews; many helped raise me. When Grandma died, we sat shiva[21]; there was a sizable crowd. One man unknown to me dominated the conversation: he was a shockingly vile bigot; Grandma would have been appalled. She exemplified real Jewish values: integrity and she treated everyone with kindness and respect.

Reading Israel Shahak’s book was like discovering bigots like that shiva visitor were covertly running the Jewish religion.

Ron Unz: “Throughout my entire life, there have been very, very few times I have ever been so totally astonished as I was after I digested “Jewish History, Jewish Religion: The Weight of Three Thousand Years.”

We did not study the Talmud (or Kabala) in Hebrew school; we were told “that’s only for Orthodox Jewish men.” The basis for Jewish law, the 2,711-page often contradictory, complicated, and rambling Talmud “...reveals an inhuman, utterly unacceptable perception...” of gentiles.”[22]

What does ANY of this have to do with the book “Human Predators”? While the book is not about religion AT ALL[23], and predators exist in every faith, Dr. Mitchell unknowingly diagnosed the psychopathic soul of the unlawful aspects of the Talmud with her Pervasive Predatory Personality diagnosis.

The 20 attributes of human predators in my opinion is a summary of the Talmud in terms of laws pertaining to non-Jews, and the 25 tactics or weaponry commonly used by human predators describes the diplomatic practices and military strategies employed by Zionists.

This could be the subject of an entire book, but here are five of the attributes - there are 20, in total - of human predators, and examples of Jewish Laws (known as Halakah, which includes the Talmud), that exemplify the given attribute:

1) “Need for control and dominance” and 2) “Self-view as superior to others” (there is overlap so combined them):

According to the Talmud, there are two sets of laws: one for Jews, and one for non-Jews; non-Jews are viewed as animals.

“All children of the goyim (derogatory term for gentiles) are animals.”[24]

“...an Orthodox Jew learns from his earliest youth, as part of his sacred studies, that Gentiles are compared to dogs, (and) that it is a sin to praise them....”[25]

Jewish law “...defines only Jews who believe in the religion and are men as full humans. And everyone else is some level of other that must be pushed aside or in extreme cases destroyed.”[26]

“(According to Jewish law) Jews have divine souls and non-Jews do not, being merely beasts in the shapes of men. Indeed, the primary reason for the existence of non-Jews is to serve as the slaves of Jews, with some very high-ranking rabbis occasionally stating this well-known fact...the enslavement or extermination of all non-Jews seems an ultimate implied goal of the religion. Jewish lives have infinite value and non-Jewish ones none at all.”[27]

3) Dishonest:

“... (Talmudic) laws prohibit you from treating (non-Jews) fairly...there is no prohibition on stealing from a non-Jew (except in order to ‘keep the peace,’ or not to antagonize non-Jews).[28]

In business: “It is a grave sin to practice any kind of deception whatsoever against a Jew. Against a gentile it is only forbidden to practice direct deception. Indirect deception is allowed, unless it is likely to cause hostility towards Jews.”[29]

In legal matters: “According to the Talmud, in Baba Kamma 113b, Jews can deceive non-Jews to gain the upper hand in legal matters. The only time there is a prohibition against lying is if there is danger the non-Jew will discover the lie (“sanctification of the name”).[30]

“The possessions of the goyim are like an ownerless desert, and everybody (every Jew) who seizes it, has acquired it.”[31]

“Our goal is to gradually absorb the wealth of the world,” Cecil Rhodes, a Freemason (**see below for more in Freemasons).

4) Sadistic:

“There are all kinds of prohibitions (in the Talmud) that are entirely psychotic, that are based on a religion of vengeance...”[32]

According to Talmudic Law, the punishment for abortion for gentile women is the death penalty: a person “...who kills even one unborn in the womb of its mother...such a person is liable for the death penalty.” However, “feticide is not capital punishment for a Jew (Jewish woman).”[33] In my opinion, this is because, according to the Talmud, gentile women are considered animals. An animal does not have property rights over its own body.

According to the Talmud, the punishment for adultery is the death penalty...but only for women and non-Jews. A Jewish man is only executed if he sleeps with the wife or fiancé of another Jew.[34]

Women accused of adultery by her husband without evidence is stripped to the waist in public, dressed in black and her jewelry removed “to make her repulsive” ... “Whoever wishes to look upon her comes to look...All women are permitted to look upon her, as it is said, that all women may be taught not to do after your lewdness.” – Soncino 1961 Babylonian Talmud, Sotah 7a-7b. She is forced to drink a cup of “bitter water” (poison). If she is innocent, she will survive. If she is guilty, she will die from the poison.[35]

Orthodox Jewish women cannot get divorced unless her ex “frees” her and gives her a “get.”[36]

To convert to Judaism, it must be in a “proper manner”; this “...entails, for females, their inspection by three rabbis while naked in a (ritual) ‘bath of purification...’”[37]

5) Sexual boundarylessness.

A CBS News investigation found that “many accused American pedophiles flee to Isreal” and that “bringing them to justice can be difficult.”[38]

While this crime is not unique to the Jewish faith, why is it difficult for the US to extradite American pedophiles from Israel?

When a masked Kanye West asked Nick Fuentes about Talmudic law pertaining to pedophilia on Info Wars in 2022, Fuentes replied “...(pedophilia) is, in some cases, licit.”[39] Licit means legal.

Why are ANY forms of pedophilia legal in Jewish law? For more information on this topic see links in the footnotes[40]

Here are some examples of the 25 tactics of human predators:

1) Create fear in others;

2) Isolate (the target);

3) Pretends to be the victim;

4) Accuses the victim of their own nefarious deeds; and

5) Weaponizes the justice system (more on this later in the review).

These tactics are consistent with strategies of the IDF in their unlawful, unspeakably savage attacks on Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, in Lebanon, and other geographical areas.

In summary, the all-consuming need for control, sadism, and deceit are predominant attributes of human predators; these characteristics are also reflective of the maniacal supremacy exhibited in the anti-gentile laws of the Talmud.

As mentioned, the book “Human Predators” is unavailable (except on the author Karen Mitchell, PhD’s website Kalmor(.)com(.)au).

Why? Is it because the publishing industry is centrally controlled by human predators who have sabotaged distribution of the book?

“Why can’t Dr. Mitchell get a lawyer and sue them?” That is a reasonable, succinct question that necessitates a rather long answer.

Interestingly, Dr. Mitchell has a legal background: she was an advocate in the family court system in Australia for 20 years. I did similar work in and around New York City for about 10 years.[41] We both independently came to the same conclusion: criminals – nearly all of them men - who SA children go unpunished.

Recall the legal doctrine “Falsus in Uno, Falsus in Omnibus” – or “false in one thing, false in all”: If the judicial system is turning a blind eye to children who are being SA’d, can anything about the legal system be trusted?

The COVID-19 and the C19V agenda saw human predators engage in worldwide coordination; I wrote an article on this, asking “Which individuals, group(s), and/or nation(s) had the power to dictate unlawful public health policy on an international level?” While off topic in terms of a book review, it is related to the topic of predators banding together, relevant given the book’s unavailability.

“Satanic Jews – financed by international bankers and their agents who’ve been embezzling money from US taxpayers since 1913 and control both sides in politics, wars, and ideologies – believe the world needs to be wiped clean for their New World Order. While the plan has roots in the Talmud, the Kabbalistic Zohar, and Chabad’s Tanya – Trump, Putin, Netanyahu are Chabad members – many non-Jews, including high-level Freemasons, are behind it...That said: just because a subset within a certain genetic makeup is responsible, it doesn’t make the whole group responsible. As a Jew, I object to being held responsible for an agenda I am actively opposing.”

From my post of social media:

“The government’s COVID-19 agenda was successful because the people as a collective complied AND policed others: business owners voluntarily shut down, Americans enthusiastically wore masks, communicated with dystopian contact tracers, sought faulty tests and deadly shots...it was money-fueled spiritual warfare...and prone to happen again because there has been no societal reckoning.”

People want to blame some THING or vote for some ONE to stand up for them, but it doesn’t work like that.

Leadership in Chabad,[42] Sayanim,[43] and high-level Freemasons (see below) are mentioned in my article “Is the C19 Biowarfare Program Genetically Targeted?”

Also, in “The Poison in the Jews Cup (1945)” Jewish lawyer and writer Henry Klein describes how the Sanhedrin – the Jewish court that targeted Jesus – operates through the Kehillah, representing all the Jewish organizations in the community. He accuses them of targeting him for “exposing enemies of the human race.”[44]

Obviously, most Jews and Freemasons are law-abiding citizens, and, like all groups, a certain percentage of the group will be human predators.

The web of control includes other religions, governments, corporations, mass media, professional organizations, etc.

To paraphrase a prominent Jewish activist: even if every Jew disappeared tomorrow, the invisible hand behind every government and institution, high-level Freemasons, would persist...certainly all the human predators would not disappear.

In Stephen Wright’s best-selling “The Brotherhood: The Explosive Expose of the Secret World of the Freemasons,” he investigates the all-male secret society whose stated aims of morality, fraternity, and charity[45] wherein members have “all sworn on pain of death and ghastly mutilation not to reveal masonic secrets to outsiders. Much like Jews refer to outsiders as “gentiles,” non-masons are known to masons as “the profane.”

Like “Human Predators,” there were issues with the publication of “The Brotherhood”: the original publisher backed out; however, since Knight had become famous for solving the Jack the Ripper murders in an earlier book, “The Brotherhood” was ultimately published.

With six million masons worldwide, most freemasons believe there are only three levels – Entered Apprentice, Fellow Craft, and Master Mason – and are unaware of the additional 30 levels.

Through no fault of her own - Dr. Mitchell’s research took five years and covers an extraordinary amount of work – she has omitted a key puzzle piece to the “predator and prey” mystery: Close your eyes, and imagine a secretive group of kindly middle-aged men interested in charitable causes and male bonding...to find the group has been infiltrated by untold numbers of plotting, conniving psychopaths? What does that look like?

Knight documents the testimony of Freemason informant “Christopher”:

“Masonry’s nationwide organization of men from most walks of life (600,000 in UK in the 1980’s) provide one of the most efficient private intelligence networks imaginable. Private information on anybody in the country could normally be accessed very rapidly through endless permutations of Masonic contacts - police, magistrates (judges), solicitors (lawyers), bank managers, post office staff (‘very useful in supplying copies of a man’s mail’), doctors, government employees, bosses of firms and nationalized industries, etc. When the major facts of an individual’s life were known, areas of vulnerability become apparent.... Even decent Masons could be conned into providing information on the basis that ‘Brother Smith needs this to help the person involved.’”

“With this information gathering process, and Masonic contacts all over the country and abroad would be enough to know “in advance about the adversary to initiate any desired action against him (or her...my italics).”

“Masonic police can harass, arrest on false charges, and plant evidence. A businessman in a small community or a person in public office arrested for dealing in child pornography for indecent exposure or for trafficking in drugs...he will never work again. Some people have committed suicide after experiences of that kind.”

“Masons can bring about the situation where credit companies and banks withdraw credit facilities from individual clients and tradesmen...Banks can foreclose. People who rely on the telephone for their work can be cut off for long periods. Masonic employees of local authorities can arrange for a person’s drains to be inspected and extensive damage to be reported, thus burdening the person with huge repair bills. Workmen carrying out the job can ‘find’ - in reality cause - further damage.”

“...with regards to legal matters, a fair hearing is hard to get when a man in ordinary circumstances is in financial difficulties. If he is trying to fight a group of unprincipled Freemasons skilled in using the ‘network,’ it will be impossible because Masonic Department of Health and Social Security and Law Society officials can delay applications for legal aid endlessly.”

“Employers, if they are Freemasons or not, can be given private information about a man who has made himself an enemy of Masonry. At worst, he will be dismissed. Or passed over for promotion.”

“Those in power in Freemasons Hall knew something of what went on, but they felt defeated by it and preferred to look the other way rather than take steps to eradicate it.”

“He continued for about half an hour to list examples of the ways in which corrupt members of the Brotherhood could defeat opposition, repeating every few minutes that these kind of circumstances involved a minority of the Brethren, and that most would be utterly appalled at even the suggestion that such things were happening, let alone countenance them.”

“Only the fighters (targets of masons) have any hope of beating the system once it’s at work against them. Most people, fighters are not, are beaten in the end...You finish up not knowing who you can trust. You can get no help because your story sounds so paranoid that you are thought one of those nuts who think the whole world is a conspiracy against them. It is a strange phenomenon...these people can poison every part of a person’s life. If they give in they go under. If they don’t give in, it’s only putting off the day, because if they fight, so much unhappiness will be brought. To the people around them, that there will likely come a time when even their families turn against them out of desperation. When that happens and they are without friends, wherever they look, they become easy meat. There is no defense against an evil which only the victims and the perpetrators know exist.”

In the chapter “Devil in Disguise”: Knight asks, “Is Freemasonry a religion?” He interviewed 57 Freemasons and asked them about the oddly named entity “Jahbulon” involved in their secretive rituals. All but four – or seven percent of the masons - became uncomfortable, ended the interview early, etc.

The “bul” in Jahbulon means “Baal,” or the child-sacrificing deity, or Satan.

Presumably, in the same way a human predator would not hesitate to use the vast network of his brethren for nefarious purposes, a predator would have no problem fibbing about the demonic entity ritualistically worshipped.

Were these four non-agitated interviewees predators?

In 1717 Bishop Benjamin Hoadley informed the King of England: “Whoever hath an absolute authority to interpret any written...laws, is truly the law giver to all intents and purposes; and not the person who first wrote...them.”[46] American judges have transformed from unbiased referee of the law, into the creator of his or her own laws.

In the 1980’s 90% of the Law Society members, the English equivalent of our Bar Association, were Masons. While the exact numbers of American Freemasons who are judges and lawyers is unknown, Knight indicated the 50 – 70% in the UK; it is probably close to that figure in the US.

“The courts are arguably extensions of the Masonic Brotherhood,” according to one researcher. “...Most lawyers and judges are fellow lodge members. Preferential treatment is extended to all members of the Brotherhood who come before the courts. In larger cities. Most judges are also Zionist collaborators. If inactive Zionists, they have been screened by a Zionist organization and have been found satisfactory...Although money remains the ruling factor. In the courts, the guiding principle of the legal system remains its allegiance to the Masonic order. In many areas, the local bench is merely a chapter of the Masonic Lodge.”

He continues “Lawyers soon become aware that if they expect to have any clients and if they wish to win cases in court, they must join the Masons because of most of their client referrals will come from this source. How can genuine justice be administered if the judge has taken an oath under penalty of death that he must always rule in favor of his brother Mason?”

“The Masonic Handbook command is as follows: ‘Whenever you see signs made by a Brother Mason, and especially the Grand Hailing sign of distress, you must always be sure to obey them, even if at the risk of your own life. If you are on a jury, and the defendant is a Mason, and makes the grand hailing sign, you must obey it. You must disagree with your brother jurors, if necessary, but you must be sure not to bring the Mason in as guilty, for that would bring disgrace upon our order.”

The handbook continues: “You must conceal all crimes of your brother Masons except murder and treason, and these only at your own option and should you be summoned as a witness against a Brother Mason, be always sure to shield him. The obligation of Masons to their brothers means that he must commit perjury in court, he must rule as a juror jury member in favor of a Brother Mason despite any evidence presented against him, and as a judge he must rule for the Mason. The Masonic Handbook further commands that if you cheat wrong or defraud any society or individual, it is entirely your business. If you cheat government, even Masonry cannot and will not touch you. But be very careful not to cheat, wrong or defraud a Brother Mason or a Lodge. Whoever else you may defraud, live up to your Masonic obligations.”

These individuals are all men and possess astonishing control throughout society, including the courts. What hope does the average woman have in the courts if she is divorcing a mason?

While there are both male and female human predators, “Much of the existing research indicates that there are more male human predators than female.”[47]

Is Freemasonry and organized Jewry waging war on women, creators of human life? Men have masonry, minyans and fire houses; women don’t even have Tupperware parties anymore, Mommy and Me Groups get trashed online, and even breastfeeding support groups have been infiltrated by “chest feeders.”[48]

“The American people are living in a matrix; they don’t understand the truth of how things are working in this country.” – Aaron Russo.[49]

Hopefully this book review sheds light on the matrix and helps explain why the book “Human Predators” is unavailable outside Australia.

Aside from waving a magic wand and transporting all human predators to a giant remote island with no WIFI...is there a solution?

There can be no solutions to a problem the public is unaware of; Dr. Mitchell’s book is a critical first step forward in terms of understanding the problem and protecting our loved ones; hopefully the information here provides additional insight.

[1] Karen Mitchell, PhD, Website: Kalmor(.)com(.)au, IG: @ drkarenmitchell_ , Twitter: @ karenmitchell_

[2] “Hoylman faces challenge by anti-vaxxer Glass,” The Village Sun, 25 May 2020, https://thevillagesun.com/hoylman-faces-challenge-by-anti-vaxxer-glass

[3] ElizabethGlass(.)org

[4] Link to Amazon page: https://www.amazon.com.au/Human-Predators-Groundbreaking-narcissists-andmanipulators/dp/1923630423

[5] 11 October 2026 tweet from Dr. Karen Mitchell @ karenmitchell_: “The book is only available on our website because predators internationally have buried it...I’m about to post under the case study section of our website how predators in the publishing industry internationally have organized for my book to me be made unavailable internationally.”

[6] Mitchell, “Human Predators”

[7] Mitchell, “Human Predators, Chapter 1

[8] Karen Mitchell, PhD, @ drkarenmitchell_, IG post 14 October 2026.

[9] Mitchell, “Human Predators,” Chapter 4

[10] Mitchell, “Human Predators,” Appendix C

[11] The Logos of AMA is a snake; the logo of the AAP appears to be an injured child

[12] Mitchell, “Human Predators, p. 126

[13] Mitchell, IG Post, 3 October 2026,

[14] Mitchell, “Human Predators,” Chapter 12: “Common fallacies and questions”

[15] Are our phones and devices predator-controlled modes of surveillance?

[16] The C19V – like all vaccines - are bioweapons. On FDA(.)gov: look up the pdf of a package insert of a given shot and read the ingredients and side effects. See, for example: https://expose-news.com/2023/12/03/fauci-lied-100k-children-died-due-to-covid-vaccination/

[17] Elizabeth Glass, “Why AH Hated the J’s,” @ elizabethglass34,

6 December, 2023

[18] Elizabeth Glass, “Was the C19 Biowarfare Program Genetically Targeted?” 30 June 2025, https://elizabethglass.org/2025/06/30/was-the-c19-biowarfare-program-genetically-targeted/

[19] Ron Unz, “American Pravda: Oddities of the Jewish Religion,” 16 July 2018, The Unz Review, https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-oddities-of-the-jewish-religion/

[20] Women’s Zionist Organization

[21] Shiva is the week-long mourning period in Judaism for first-degree relatives.

[22] Israel Shahak, Ilan Pappe Forward, “Jewish History, Jewish Religion, The Weight of 3000 Years,” p. xxxii

[23] Dr. Mithcell does discuss religion in the context of human predators; for example: many predators gravitate toward professions wherein they can exert power: clergy, law enforcement, therapist, etc.

[24] Yebamoth 98a

[25] Shahak, Jewish History, Chapter 5

[26] Yossi Gurvitz: “When Israel is Mighty,” David Sheen, 15 July 2012,

[27] Ron Unz, Ibid.

[28] Yossi Gurvitz, Ibid.

[29] Shahak, Jewish History, Chapter 5

[30] Vincent Bruno, Kol Nidre, the Talmudic doctrine of deception, Stop Noahide Law, 18 March 2019, https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/2019/03/kol-nidre-talmudic-doctrine-of-deception.html

[31] Babylonian Talmud, IV/3/54b

[32] Yossi Gurvitz, Ibid.

[33] Jana S. Bennun, “Noahide Laws Sneaked into American Abortion Bans,” 14 October 2026,

[34] Vincent Bruno, Stop Noahide Law, https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/search?q=adultery

[35] Adam Kirsch, “The Talmud’s Deep Misogyny: No Women Allowed, Tablet Mag(.)com, 18 Noveember 2015, https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/belief/articles/daf-yomi-147

[36] “A feminist guide to Jewish divorce,” Lawrence Goodman, 5 December 2018, https://www.brandeis.edu/now/2018/december/divorce-judaism-fishbayn%20.html

[37] Shahak, Ibid. p 5

[38] “How Jewish American pedophiles hide from justice in Israel,” Ian Lee, 19 February 2020, CBS News, https://www.cbsnews.com/news/how-jewish-american-pedophiles-hide-from-justice-in-israel/

[39] Infowars w/ Kanye & Nick Fuentes (Full Episode), 21:00 mark, https://www.bitchute.com/video/lu8fTsA1e0T2/

[40] Niddah 45a: https://www.sefaria.org/Niddah.45a.16?lang=bi&with=Talmud&lang2=en,

Yossi Gurvitz: When Israel is Mighty, David Sheen, 15 July 2012,

[41] I managed a grassroots court watching program with the now-shuttered National Coalition for Family Justice NCFJ(.)org

[42] Jana S Bennun on Substack and Middle East News Live on YT discuss Chabad; here is a joint Chabad-related post from November 2025: https://substack.com/@elizabethglass1/p-178283707

[43] “Jacob Cohen, Les Sayanim Les Sous Mains Du Mossad,” Bill, 21 October 2023,...”

[44] “Henry Klein: Sanhedrin – Head of the Illuminati Snake?” Henry Makow, 27 July 2020 https://henrymakow.com/2020/07/henry-klein-sanhedrin.html

[45] Stephen Knight, “The Brotherhood: The Explosive Expose of the Secret World of the Freemasons,” p..237

[46] Benjamin Hoadley, “A Sermon Preached before the King at the Royal Chapel at St. James, 31 March 1717, https://archive.org/details/bim_eighteenth-century_the-nature-of-the-kingdo_hoadly-benjamin_1717_5/page/12/mode/2up?q=authority

[47] Mitchell, “Human Predators,” p. 286

[48] “Breastfeeding charity sparks outrage by allowing men who identify as female to attend meetings for mothers struggling to feed their babies,” Sanchez Manning28 November 2020, Daily Mail, https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-8997405/Breastfeeding-charity-sparks-outrage-allowing-men-identify-female-attend-meetings.html

[49] Aaron Russon Interview with Alex Jones,