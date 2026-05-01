Elizabeth Glass' Substack

Elizabeth Glass' Substack

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Elizabeth Glass
3d

For some reason, I can’t upload the video version of this post to Substack. I uploaded the video to YouTube; here’s a link: https://youtu.be/NeCneDCU_bU?si=eHL-06w0sRZGBqZI

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Ty
4d

Your rejection of the offer to join the Chabad could have been a motive for what happened.

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