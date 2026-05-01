Affidavit of Fact

My name is Elizabeth Glass. In 2019 I became an activist when the two youngest of my four children were kicked out of school due to NY’s forced shot law. When I found out children were getting deadly shots at school without parental knowledge or consent, I challenged the sponsor of that law as a grassroots candidate, scoring 34 percent of the in-person vote in the 2020 primary, highlighting cracks in the globalists’ armor.

In 1987 as a teenager, I was walking on the sidewalk in New York City with five friends when I heard a noise: a car was speeding towards me like a bullet shot from a gun. The car, a NYC taxi, pinned me to a building and burst into flames and I remember dying in the crash.

Miraculously, I survived but had two compound femur fractures, nearly lost my left leg, and endured some bad jokes from friends, including: “Liz, there are easier ways of catching a cab.”

All joking aside: was this near-death experience simply a case of being in the “wrong place at the wrong time” or something else entirely?

This article (and video) is my search for the truth: for myself, my family and friends, and to potentially help others find the truth often revealing itself in plain sight.

For decades I never questioned anything pertaining to the crash: just assumed getting hit by a car was one of those random NYC things that just happen. The person who was allegedly responsible was stealing a van and was being chased by police. The stolen van hit the taxi, which jumped the curb and hit me and my friends on the sidewalk. The alleged driver of the stolen van allegedly served a short prison sentence.

I was 18 years-old, received no compensation, and my family was unable to pursue any kind of legal remedies. So fueled by rage I relearned to walk, and moved on with my life: finished college, traveled, worked, got married, and had kids. While not an enviable life experience I learned patience, a deep respect for the sanctity of human life, and the power of our minds.

Fast forward to 2019/2020 when the world celebrated the release of a deadly bioweapon...I had some questions:

“What THE HELL is going on?” and “Who is behind this?”

Uncovering political truths also inspired questions particular to my own family, my relatives’ work at a defense contractor and as Zionists, the violent murder of a close relative in 2008, my background as a Reform Jew (Reform is more secular, less religious), and about what really happened the night I was hit by a car on November 26, 1987.

I was with five friends when the car hit us: I was the most seriously injured. One of the friends was my friend/ex-boyfriend “RK,” who was like the “Julie McCoy” cruise director of that night, directing where we were going and what we were doing that evening (we were having a lot of fun).

After the crash, “RK” and I stayed on friendly terms for over 30 years, but our lives were busy and we rarely spoke.

The friend who told me about the matrix and who is really controlling the world: she knew a lot about the symbolism, numerology, gematria and the number “33” came up a lot. I asked her five or six years ago what the “33” means and she was like: “Thirty-three?!!!...That’s THEM!!!” (She said “them” with a burning hatred due to their demonic practices.)

After realizing “the accident” happened on

• the 330th day of the year,

• at 3:30 AM,

• the alleged driver responsible was 33 years-old,

• a follow up Newsday article was published on the 33rd day of the year (2 February 1988),

• the alleged responsible driver’s parole date was 11 September 2001, and

• realized that RK had been a fan of Aleister Crowley. RK aspired to be in a punk rock band and was a fan of Aleister Crowley. I did not know what that meant when I was a kid. Crowley is one of the most Satanic individuals in history and confessed to mass murdering children.

Now it is 2026; not too long ago I approached RK and asked if we could talk face to face about some things that happened that night. “Zoom is fine,” I said. “I just have some questions.”

His response? “No,” and he fled the country.

(RK moved from NY to Texas, and after asking to talk about that night, he fled to Europe.)

For the record, when I was trapped under the burning wreckage, RK pointed to my lifeless body, and screamed for rescue workers to get me out so I am not angry at RK; I am not angry at the alleged driver of the van (if he is a real person). I just want to know the truth.

Since RK did not want to answer questions, I will ask these questions openly here.

RK’s mother was a lovely lady. RK’s father I strongly suspect was a Freemason. Was RK also a Freemason, and was he compensated in any way for leading me down Columbus Ave on the fateful November night?

Years later, my father reported to me that he was told that “even back in the 1980’s, cars could be controlled remotely.” Who told my father this, and did they have any insider knowledge of what happened that night?

Former NYC Mayor Eric Adams revealed the open secret that many police officers are Freemasons. “33” is supposed to be the highest level of Freemasonry and often used in the media as a symbolic nod to the masons.

Do any police and/or masons have any knowledge of what happened that night?

Around 1985 as a high school student, I had been invited to join Chabad by a Rabbi’s wife in high school. I declined this offer.

The Kahanists – the same political group responsible for the mass murder of Palestinians in Gaza - had become prominent in New York City around the time of this crash. Zionists (Mossad) are well-known for their kill-lists. Was I on a kill list, and if so, why?

To execute a public assassination attempt using the NYPD and a crowd of innocent teenagers for urban target practice...this must have had some wild repercussions. One of my friends that was there that night, her father was a police detective on Long Island. If this was a targeted assault, were there consequences?

Again, I am not accusing anyone of anything: I am just sharing my story and seeking answers.

After research into numerology, gematria, and symbolism of “the cult,” I am generally able to ascertain if a given crime is a random event, or a “cult hit.” A description of the cult is outside the realm of this analysis, but the researcher David Icke (for example) describes the cult, and it is quite straightforward now given the release of the Epstein files.

Just so you know: I am Jewish. Most Jewish people are lovely but the cult members like Epstein and Netanyahu are the most demonic Satanists but there are also non-Jews in the cult.

Ending on a good note: on the tenth anniversary of the crash in 1997, I had a party at the restaurant that I was smashed into (Papparadella), celebrating the fact that I did not die; amazingly, my first child was born exactly a year later.

I hope this video/article helps some people. Ultimately adversity is not great, but you do become stronger. I’m praying that good people of the world transcend this evil and build a world of beauty and joy in the ashes of the cult. I’m Elizabeth Glass; thank you.