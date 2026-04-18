Elizabeth Glass' Substack

Elizabeth Glass' Substack

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Rod's avatar
Rod
1d

You touched on a most important point: not enough people speaking out, especially Jews who don't go along with the agenda. Now is the time for everyone to decide what they believe and to stand on it, not when it becomes more costly to do so than merely losing a job. When people are pushed too far, they tend to become tribal, but everyone is caught in the inevitable downward spiral regardless. Jews who won't stand against this now should research the many expulsions throughout history. How many innocent Jews suffered because of wicked things done in their name? To illustrate, I resent being lumped in with professing Christians who are warmongers. Should persecution ever target Christians in general for supporting these endless wars, I would be targeted too. Therefore I must speak out: not in my name!

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Sublime Braid's avatar
Sublime Braid
1d

“For the record: just because a subset within a group is engaged in nefarious activities, it doesn’t make the whole group responsible. As a Jew, I object to being held responsible for an agenda I am actively opposing.”

Elizabeth, the subset pushing this agenda is part of a vanguard and a very small number of the community is speaking out against their nefarious activities. If a larger percentage of the community was disavowing this agenda, your criticism would hold more weight. The reality is, however, the few that do disavow this nefarious agenda can be likened to unicorns.

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