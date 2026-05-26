The "Honor Walk": to Honor Heroes, or an Unimaginably Evil Act of War?

This video was posted on Memorial Day 2026...what better way to honor youth killed in warfare than to share information that will potentially protect the lives of young people who are still here?

Please watch this three-minute video to the end; a copy of the video is also here on Youtube.

I have covered this topic previously ; even for the thick-skinned (excuse the choice of words), this topic is shocking...and the more one researches, the more shocking it becomes.

However, these issues are critical to face, particularly for those 30 and under, and the people who love them.

For more information on organ donation: truthaboutorgandonation dot com ; the website respectforhumanlife dot com is also featured in the video. A big shout out to “What’s Her Face” for her excellent video “The BIGGEST LIE the MEDICAL INDUSTRY is telling you” (apparently banned on YT).

Due to the 2006 Revised Uniform Anatomical Gift Act all Americans are presumed donors unless he or she obtains notarized legal papers documenting his or her refusal to be an organ donor; the person also has to have a Power of Attorney (POA) who is able to show up to the hospital and fight for you.

(Note: I am not an attorney and this is not legal advice; see the legal disclaimer in highlights on my IG page.)

When the DMV asks an applicant if he or she wants to be an organ donor, and the applicant responds “no”...the applicant can still end up being an organ donor.

In my opinion, the DMV question is a trick to fool people into thinking they necessarily will never become organ donor by checking “no”...when this is false.

As Dr. Paul Byrne has pointed out, the 2006 Revised Uniform Anatomical Gift Act is a form of slavery; the government is asserting property rights - ownership - of the bodies of Americans.

Lifeguardianfoundation dot org was founded by mothers who - like most of us - were brainwashed about organ donation, and allowed their unconscious, hospitalized children to be killed so their organs could be harvested.

God bless these mothers: they have transformed personal tragedy into activism that is protecting the lives of others.

Their website has information on how to NOT be an organ donor, as well as what to do if you have already told DMV “yes” to being an organ donor, effectively putting yourself on your state’s organ donation registry.

If I were on the NYS organ donor registry, getting off the donor registry would go to the top of my to-do list. According to this book (I have not read it) in 2011 a human body - organs, skin, etc. - was worth $250,000 on the “red market”; the figure would certainly be higher now.

If possible, consider sharing this information with your networks, particularly those who work in hospitals, and at OPO’s (Organ Procurement Organizations). Here is a link to the Instagram post/video of the Congressional Hearing on OPO’s (a clip is featured in this video).

Most health care professionals are lovely, educated people, but work in a corrupt system that, at its core, is evil. The book Murder by Injection: the Story of the Medical Conspiracy Against Americans by Eustace Mullins explains the Satanic history of allopathic medicine in the U.S.

Death is inevitable, and many injuries are not survivable. That said, speaking as someone who survived a near-fatal car crash: young people are tough, and the body does heal...however, time and proper medical care are needed. Unfortunately, the OPO’s are - as one IG follower in the medical field remarked - like “vultures.”

I recently learned an old classmate her early 50’s had a stroke, but “is living on” via her body parts allegedly going to eight recipients.

Given the current state of affairs, can a family reasonably believe the statement about the eight alleged recipients? How would the family ever know the body parts are not sitting on a shelf somewhere?

It is horrible to say this, but it needs to be said: the “stroke” did not kill my old friend - who, by the way, was an absolute sweetheart - the fact that a surgeon harvested her internal organs killed her.

This travesty must stop...and we have the power to stop it.

Sending love and prayers to those who need it...