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An Urgent Message to Members of the U.S. Armed Forces
Mar 17
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Elizabeth Glass
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4:08
COVID-19 and the War in Iran: Is there a Connection?
“The real trouble with war (modern war) is that it gives no one a chance to kill the right people.” – Ezra Pound
Mar 13
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January 2026
With illegal immigration and unlawful ICE actions, both liberals and conservatives are being played…
Whether you are outraged by illegal immigration or the unlawful actions of ICE agents, the USA today 11 January 2026 is at risk of a repeat of what…
Jan 12
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Elizabeth Glass
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1:48
December 2025
‘It’s a Miracle’: Did I Cure an ‘Incurable’ Disorder?
by Elizabeth Glass
Dec 13, 2025
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Elizabeth Glass
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November 2025
Did a ‘Medical Freedom’ Doctor Become an Assassin?
Here is the transcript and commentary of the viral video about the murder of Stefan Suto, father of activist Jana Sutoova Bennun.
Nov 24, 2025
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Elizabeth Glass
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October 2025
Federal Food Assistance to be Cut for 42 Million Americans
Are SNAP benefits being cut due to political infighting, or is this a war on the poor?
Oct 31, 2025
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Elizabeth Glass
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Are Catholic nuns being targeted, and - if so - why?
Watch now | Was Sister Cathy Cesnik's murder an isolated act of evil, or evidence of a pattern?
Oct 2, 2025
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Elizabeth Glass
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3:03
September 2025
RFK to announce cause of the autism epidemic
HHS Secretary Robert F.
Sep 2, 2025
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Elizabeth Glass
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4:37
August 2025
Hiroshima and Nagasaki 80 years later: who was responsible...
...and what lessons can be learned?
Aug 9, 2025
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Elizabeth Glass
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July 2025
Amyloidogenic fibrin clots in my unvaxxed blood…and my son’s
Jeanee Rose Andrewartha interviewed me for Health Alliance Australia regarding the microclotting and amyloidal fibrin in my blood and my son’s blood; my…
Jul 30, 2025
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Elizabeth Glass
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"Elizabeth Glass goes public on amyloidogenic fibrin clots in her unvaxxed blood."
Watch now | Preview of my interview with Jeanee Rose Andrewartha of Health Alliance Australia: Is there any difference between vaxxed and unvaxxed…
Jul 29, 2025
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Elizabeth Glass
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4:38
May 2025
Stop Physician-Assisted Suicide
Legislation passed in Europe, Canada, and the US (Oregon and California) demonstrate physician-assisted suicide endangers the vulnerable, corrupts the…
May 6, 2025
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Elizabeth Glass
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1:30
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